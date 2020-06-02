WATCH: Black Business Owner Dismantles Looters' Claim That 'Black Lives Matter'

Americans across the country have taken to the streets to protest the wrongful killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who was killed when a white police officer pressed and held his knee into Floyd's neck. The officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes even after there was no response from Floyd, which ultimately lead to his death.

Various groups, including Antifa, have hijacked the George Floyd protests across the country. Those that do that are not peaceful. They do not want justice. They are merely seeking an opportunity to steal from others and they are using the Black Lives Matter movement as cover. It's something a black business owner in New York City took issue with.

"The problem that bothers me is you said, 'Black Lives Matter.' I worked here part-time," she said, pointing to the business behind her. "Plus I'm a part owner of this store. You said, 'Black Lives Matter.' Why don't' you choke me? I'm black."

"Look what you did to my store. Look! Look what you did to my store," she said pointing.

The camera panders over a pile of garbage and debris a couple of feet away.

"Look at the things you've done. Look," she said, pointing to the pile. "We've been here all night cleaning up, all night cleaning."

Another lady jumps into the frame.

"And you got black people standing right here with her," the second lady said.

"Tell me 'Black Lives Matter.' You lie," the first lady said. "You wanted to loot the store. You needed money. Get a job! Like I do. Stop stealing."

"This is the neighborhood. We trying to build it up and you tearing it down," she said.

This woman lays waste to “Black Lives Matter” that looted her business as she watched #BLM pic.twitter.com/ofVhCgJGse — N.F. Singh (@SinghManSpeak) June 2, 2020

This woman isn't the first person to feel the pain from the riots and looting. Stephanie Wilford, a disabled woman that lives in a high-rise apartment complex near Minneapolis' 5th Precinct said she no longer has places to shop or a way to get to stores because of the destruction.

"For them to do what they did was just stupid. It was ignorant," Wilford explained. "Now what are you going to do? Where you going to shop at? Half the people probably don't live in Minnesota. They don't care."