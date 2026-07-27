Turns Out 'Trans Inclusive' NHS Wards Led to Women Being Assaulted

As the trans activists continue to push for "inclusivity" in women's spaces and sports, it's important to note this very real, very alarming fact: mixed-sex accommodations mean that women are being harmed. A report from late last year showed that "inclusive" locker rooms enabled assaults of women, and a new story from The Times out of the UK shows this is happening on wards of the NHS, too.

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WRN’s Mary is quoted in this article:

“The current rise in mixed-sex accommodation breaches is not a minor administrative failure; it is a safeguarding failure that places women at avoidable risk”



Women are assaulted on mixed sex wards. What a surprise.

Women and men MUST have… — Women's Rights Network - WRN (@WomensRightsNet) July 26, 2026

Here's more from the Women's Rights Network, who issued their own report:

Only 265 people (4.1 per cent) are known to have been charged for these offences. The horrifying statistics - covering the lockdown period when hospitals were said to be more secure - reveal that at least 2088 rapes and 4451 sexual assaults (total: 6539) in hospitals were recorded by police forces in the UK since January 2019. One in 7 of the crimes - or 266 a year - occurred on hospital wards. The figures have been uncovered by researchers at Women’s Rights Network who sent Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to 43 police forces in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. ... Despite the fact that hospitals are closely monitored by CCTV and wards often have secure entry systems, only 4.1 per cent are known to have resulted in a charge or summons. Five forces – City of London, Durham, Devon and Cornwall, Northamptonshire and North Yorkshire – did not issue a single summons or charge a single suspect for any of the 334 sexual assaults in their areas.

Some of the crimes uncovered include the rape of a girl under 13, and the rape of a female over 16 by multiple offenders in West Midlands hospitals, three rapes of a female under 16 in Cambridgeshire, and six rapes of girls under 13 in Lancashire. Males were also raped, including 13 over the age of 16 and the sexual assault of a boy under 13.

I'm waiting for heart surgery. On top of the normal concerns, I've this to worry about too! I've emailed the hospital re single sex wards. Reply below. Their policies aren't compliant with current legislation, probably because they don't know what it is! https://t.co/EtivAvy85K pic.twitter.com/aFyoya3HCc — Christina Hespe (@HespeChris34466) July 27, 2026

Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

The Equality Act 2010 has a loophole for staff shortages and it's been overused in every single care situation I know of.



I spent most of my career recruiting into local authorities, social care and health settings. Nothing has changed, through three regulatory bodies and… — Fi Rhodes (@RhodesFi32898) July 27, 2026

There's always a loophole.

It is shocking our @NHS puts women in danger like this - knowingly and flippantly, under the guise of inclusion and kindness. — IrSha 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@IrinaS90167) July 26, 2026

It's incredibly shocking, but not surprising. Across the West, trans activists and their politician allies have no problem putting women's safety at risk for their agenda.

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Sex is real. It matters.

Women and men need single sex spaces on wards. For women it’s about safety but men need dignity too.

We need the return of safeguarding throughout all healthcare, and the removal of Annex B which allows men who say they are women to be accommodated in… https://t.co/ezMVyTUUUL — Biology in Medicine (@biologyinmed) July 26, 2026

There's no reason for men to be on women's wards. None.

Harsh reality and its only going to get worse if nothing is done. https://t.co/W1YQfkGNyJ — Ayo (it's AH-YAW, not EH-YO) (@bobaandtrack) July 27, 2026

There will be countless victims.

But, as we've seen with the Islamic grooming gang response, the Left doesn't care. They believe 250,000 raped girls is a small price to pay for not being called racist. How many women in NHS will be assaulted and hurt so the powers-that-be aren't called "homophobes"?

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