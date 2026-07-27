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Turns Out 'Trans Inclusive' NHS Wards Led to Women Being Assaulted

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 4:00 PM
Turns Out 'Trans Inclusive' NHS Wards Led to Women Being Assaulted
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

As the trans activists continue to push for "inclusivity" in women's spaces and sports, it's important to note this very real, very alarming fact: mixed-sex accommodations mean that women are being harmed. A report from late last year showed that "inclusive" locker rooms enabled assaults of women, and a new story from The Times out of the UK shows this is happening on wards of the NHS, too.

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Here's more from the Women's Rights Network, who issued their own report:

Only 265 people (4.1 per cent) are known to have been charged for these offences. 

The horrifying statistics - covering the lockdown period when hospitals were said to be more secure - reveal that at least 2088 rapes and 4451 sexual assaults (total: 6539) in hospitals were recorded by police forces in the UK since January 2019. One in 7 of the crimes - or 266 a year - occurred on hospital wards. 

The figures have been uncovered by researchers at Women’s Rights Network who sent Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to 43 police forces in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

...

Despite the fact that hospitals are closely monitored by CCTV and wards often have secure entry systems, only 4.1 per cent are known to have resulted in a charge or summons. Five forces – City of London, Durham, Devon and Cornwall, Northamptonshire and North Yorkshire – did not issue a single summons or charge a single suspect for any of the 334 sexual assaults in their areas.

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Related:

CRIME HEALTHCARE TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

Some of the crimes uncovered include the rape of a girl under 13, and the rape of a female over 16 by multiple offenders in West Midlands hospitals, three rapes of a female under 16 in Cambridgeshire, and six rapes of girls under 13 in Lancashire. Males were also raped, including 13 over the age of 16 and the sexual assault of a boy under 13.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

There's always a loophole.

It's incredibly shocking, but not surprising. Across the West, trans activists and their politician allies have no problem putting women's safety at risk for their agenda.

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There's no reason for men to be on women's wards. None.

There will be countless victims.

But, as we've seen with the Islamic grooming gang response, the Left doesn't care. They believe 250,000 raped girls is a small price to pay for not being called racist. How many women in NHS will be assaulted and hurt so the powers-that-be aren't called "homophobes"?

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