A Milwaukee Woman Is in Hot Water for Scamming Renters

It's Now Up to the Supreme Court to Decide If This Trump Order Can Be Enforced
It's Now Up to the Supreme Court to Decide If This Trump Order...
Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris
Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting?
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival...
House Dem Pitches Dating Ban Since Her Party Has Been Wrecked by Multiple Scandals
House Dem Pitches Dating Ban Since Her Party Has Been Wrecked by Multiple...
VIP
Atlanta Resident Facing Federal Charges for Using 'Duress Password' to Wipe Phone During Search
Atlanta Resident Facing Federal Charges for Using 'Duress Password' to Wipe Phone During...
You Won't Believe How Mamdani Responded to Families of 9/11 Victims About Memorial
You Won't Believe How Mamdani Responded to Families of 9/11 Victims About Memorial
Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple
Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple
Turns Out 'Trans Inclusive' NHS Wards Led to Women Being Assaulted
Turns Out 'Trans Inclusive' NHS Wards Led to Women Being Assaulted
Netanyahu Defies Mamdani: 'I Will Come to New York to Fight for the Truth of the Jewish People'
Netanyahu Defies Mamdani: 'I Will Come to New York to Fight for the...
Undercover Video Catches Nebraska Candidate Explaining Plan for Dem Senate Nominee to Drop Out
Undercover Video Catches Nebraska Candidate Explaining Plan for Dem Senate Nominee to Drop...
Democrat NY Rep Stays Silent on His Party's Socialist Rise
Democrat NY Rep Stays Silent on His Party's Socialist Rise
Bryan Kohberger Seeking New Trial, Rescinds Guilty Plea in Idaho Murder Case
Bryan Kohberger Seeking New Trial, Rescinds Guilty Plea in Idaho Murder Case
There's 'Not Much Time' for Iran to Make a Deal With Trump
There's 'Not Much Time' for Iran to Make a Deal With Trump
Trump Has More to Say About Thune As SAVE America Act Pressure Mounts
Trump Has More to Say About Thune As SAVE America Act Pressure Mounts
Tipsheet

A Milwaukee Woman Is in Hot Water for Scamming Renters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 3:45 PM
A Milwaukee Woman Is in Hot Water for Scamming Renters
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

A Milwaukee woman is in hot water after she allegedly posed as a landlord on the reality app Zillow and scammed four families out of nearly $8,000 in cash. It turns out the woman, Yasmin Halimah Hameed, showed renters a home she didn't own and was actually being evicted from.

Advertisement

One of the victims was reportedly threatened with a gun.

Hameed, whose name is also spelled Yasmeen Hamid or Hameed, was arrested on nine counts of theft by fraud, bail jumping, and forgery. She was already free on bond for other crimes.

According to Fox6, Americans have lost millions to fake listings. 

"American consumers have lost more than $65 million since 2020 in fake listings," said investigator Bryan Polcyn. "But this one was especially convincing because the woman who made the posts didn't just have pictures of the house, she had the keys."

Recommended

Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FBI FOX NEWS LAW AND ORDER WISCONSIN

Hameed reportedly posed as a landlord named Tasha Jones.

Victim Cierra Winters said the property was a dream come true. "I really thought that it was like a prayer being answered," Winters said. The man on the listing, Quincy Jones, sent Tasha Jones, his wife, to show the property. 

When Winters brought a money order for the deposit, Tasha balked. "I should've knew right then and there it was probably something a little bit off, because she didn't want the money order. She was like, 'I said cash.'" 

Winters paid anyway, over $2,000 for rent and deposit. On move-in day, Tasha's "assistant," a woman named Monica, dropped off a key without any grooves in it. They found an unlocked door and came back from work to find the house had had its locks changed.

They pulled the same scam with Jatan Morgan, who also came with money orders, and Jones was told by Quincy Jones they didn't accept money orders. Despite that, a man named "Jeffrey Ford" cashed them and when Morgan went to get her money back, a man in Tasha Jones' car pulled a gun on her.

"I had no idea," Morgan said. Then they went public and two more victims came forward. The women said they felt like police weren't doing much, so they took matters into their own hands and identified Tasha Jones as Hameed. Hameed was out on bond for an armed robbery at the Pfister Hotel last year. She's also charged with cashing more than $20,000 in fraudulent checks.

Advertisement

Bail was set for $15,000, and Hameed retained new counsel, William Sulton, President of the ACLU of Wisconsin.

Renters are reminded to check property ownership records when renting, and for properties in the city of Milwaukee, you can search the address on My Milwaukee Home, the city’s online property database.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting? Matt Vespa
It's Now Up to the Supreme Court to Decide If This Trump Order Can Be Enforced Matt Vespa
It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
You Won't Believe How Mamdani Responded to Families of 9/11 Victims About Memorial Jeff Charles
Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris Matt Vespa
They Aren't Even Trying to Hide It Anymore Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting? Matt Vespa
Advertisement