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Tipsheet

USA Today Stands by Nancy Armour's Ridiculous Caitlin Clark Column

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 24, 2026 1:00 PM
USA Today Stands by Nancy Armour's Ridiculous Caitlin Clark Column
AP Photo/Colin Hubbard

There was a reason that hotels used to give out free copies of USA Today to guests. That rag couldn't get people to buy it, and so they had to force it on travelers against their will. It's easy to see why, because any outlet that employs Nancy Armour deserves to go belly-up.

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In a world where cracking your knuckles can get you accused of making the "white power" symbol and thus get you fired from your job, or where you can be arrested, tried, and convicted of "disorderly conduct" for uttering the N-word, Armour's status as a white liberal woman protects her from the backlash.

USA Today is standing by Armour, who was forced to issue an apology and lock down her X account after she wrote a piece that compared Caitlin Clark's demand for equal protection from, and that her opponents be punished for, fouls to the lynching of Emmett Till in Tennessee.

Here's more:

USA Today is addressing a controversial column by Nancy Armour on Wednesday about Caitlin Clark that invoked murdered Emmett Till—while linking some of Clark’s fan base to “white nationalists.”

After Armour’s column about the Indiana Fever star sparked a firestorm Thursday, Front Office Sports asked USA Today if they stood by her article. 

Lark-Marie Anton, chief communications and brand officer for USA Today Co., wrote an email back to FOS stating: “Nancy is a Sports columnist, and her column is clearly labeled Opinion. Please note that the column has been updated for clarity, and Nancy has addressed the matter here (and below). We will not be commenting further.”

Anton was referring to Armour's post on Threads Thursday defending her decision to include the 14-year-old Till’s racially motivated murder in 1955 in Mississippi. However, Armour wrote she regretted not providing “appropriate context” in her piece.

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SPORTS WOKE WOMEN'S SPORTS

Simply incredible.

When the Patriot Front showed up in Washington, D.C. on July 4, USA Today covered it and wrote a piece chiding President Trump for not condemning the group that is likely sponsored by the SPLC, because that's kind of their thing. Yet, there's not a peep from the Left about the abhorrent attempt by Armour to compare an actual lynching to fouls in the WNBA.

Yes, it is.

USA Today would never publish that opinion piece.

If Armour would have published a column criticizing Angel Reese or Alyssa Thomas, she would have been fired.

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They will not, in fact, publish everything.

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