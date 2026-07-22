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Tipsheet

Vandals Destroyed a Habitat for Humanity House in Virginia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 2:30 PM
Vandals Destroyed a Habitat for Humanity House in Virginia
AP Photo/Michael Hill

Police are looking for "young children" in Virginia who reportedly vandalized a Habitat for Humanity house just days before a family was set to move in. The damage is extensive, and it means the August 1 move-in date may be delayed

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Every window on the first floor was busted. The kitchen cabinets were completely gutted. Doors were torn from hinges or kicked in, and on the second level, a broomstick was shoved through a wall.

A nearby Ring doorbell camera captured potential suspects who appear to be young children. Hodge urged parents to stay aware of their children's whereabouts.

"Keep track of your kids, know what they're doing, know who they're running with," Hodge said.

Tri-Cities Habitat Board Member John Jarrhet said the destruction is difficult to witness.

"I hate to see good work go down the drain," Jarrhet said.

Habitat says the father of the family planning on moving into the home went to visit the property late Monday afternoon and was devastated by its current condition. The nonprofit says he and his children are in fear of their safety and want Petersburg Police to conduct increased patrols within the neighborhood and throughout the Fifth Ward to deter the vandals from coming back.

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Related:

CRIME EDUCATION LIBS OF TIKTOK VIRGINIA

This is not a victimless crime. Habitat for Humanity operates on "razor thin" margins, said Petersburg City Council candidate Joe Morrisey, who visited the site. "And now because of the extensive vandalism they won't be able to [move in], and that's also collateral damage."

The home that was damaged is a temporary house for families waiting for a permanent Habitat house to be built.

If we just spent more on education, this wouldn't have happened. Or something.

Yes.

As should their parents.

And prison time, juvie or otherwise.

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