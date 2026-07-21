VIP
The Dem Trans Mafia Will Never Rest
The Dem Trans Mafia Will Never Rest
VIP
After This Answer From a Mamdani Supporter, You Can See How He Became Mayor of NYC
After This Answer From a Mamdani Supporter, You Can See How He Became...
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six...
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably Be Nervous
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably...
AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race
AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race
Don Lemon: MAGA Supporters Are Nazis, but Without the Holocaust Stuff
Don Lemon: MAGA Supporters Are Nazis, but Without the Holocaust Stuff
Why This Dem Rep Had to Leave the House Progressive Caucus Is Not Shocking
Why This Dem Rep Had to Leave the House Progressive Caucus Is Not...
VIP
AOC 2028? When You Think About It, She's Really All the Dems Have
AOC 2028? When You Think About It, She's Really All the Dems Have
Donald Trump, Dave McCormick, and Jamie Dimon Unveil a Massive Manufacturing Push in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump, Dave McCormick, and Jamie Dimon Unveil a Massive Manufacturing Push in...
Islam and the Left Will Both Bring Tyranny
Islam and the Left Will Both Bring Tyranny
Who Are Our Domestic Enemies?
Who Are Our Domestic Enemies?
The World Is Collapsing—or Is It?
The World Is Collapsing—or Is It?
Trump Voters Want Washington to Put Guardrails on Financial Data Sharing
Trump Voters Want Washington to Put Guardrails on Financial Data Sharing
Why Europeans Get Long Paid Vacations—and We Don’t
Why Europeans Get Long Paid Vacations—and We Don’t
Tipsheet

A New York School District Is Testing a Cost Saving Measure for the Classroom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 7:30 AM
A New York School District Is Testing a Cost Saving Measure for the Classroom
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

Much in the same way that fast food workers and the 'Fight for 15' movement ushered in an era of automation at your local McDonald's, it seems teachers unions and their unfettered greed are going to usher in cost-saving measures in the classroom, too. 

Advertisement

At least, that's what one New York school district is testing, as they introduce a humanoid robot named 'Sally', who will teach juniors and seniors at Salamanca High School, located in upstate rural New York.

Here's more:

Recommended

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EDUCATION NEW YORK

The average salary of a teacher in New York is between $92,000 and $95,000.

We can't imagine teachers unions sit quietly by and let this happen. Sure, 'Sally' is an educational assistant, but if she works out, robots are coming for their jobs next.

The school promises 'Sally' will never replace real teachers.

But budgets are a thing.

Lots of people would probably agree with this.

That's a fair point.

Advertisement

All of this.

We also have to wonder how long an AI teacher would last in some school districts. In places like Baltimore, Chicago, and Los Angeles, that robot would be dismantled in about five minutes.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably Be Nervous Matt Vespa
AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race Matt Vespa
WNBA's Issue With Viral Meme of Sophie Cunningham Once Again Proves This League Is Weird Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Says She’s ‘Done’ Derek Hunter
Why This Dem Rep Had to Leave the House Progressive Caucus Is Not Shocking Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement