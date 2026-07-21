A New York School District Is Testing a Cost Saving Measure for the Classroom

Much in the same way that fast food workers and the 'Fight for 15' movement ushered in an era of automation at your local McDonald's, it seems teachers unions and their unfettered greed are going to usher in cost-saving measures in the classroom, too.
At least, that's what one New York school district is testing, as they introduce a humanoid robot named 'Sally', who will teach juniors and seniors at Salamanca High School, located in upstate rural New York.
New York school district to become one of the first in the United States to introduce a humanoid robot in the classroom.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2026
'Sally' will have a Western New York accent and will teach 11th and 12th-grade students at Salamanca High School.
Sally costs less than the average teacher's… pic.twitter.com/gYqAL19QK0
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The average salary of a teacher in New York is between $92,000 and $95,000.
Tomorrow teachers unions will demand raises for themselves and the right to program the robots and unionize them— Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) July 18, 2026
We can't imagine teachers unions sit quietly by and let this happen. Sure, 'Sally' is an educational assistant, but if she works out, robots are coming for their jobs next.
New York school district to become one of the first in the United States to introduce a humanoid robot in the classroom.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2026
'Sally' will have a Western New York accent and will teach 11th and 12th-grade students at Salamanca High School.
Sally costs less than the average teacher's… pic.twitter.com/gYqAL19QK0
The school promises 'Sally' will never replace real teachers.
But budgets are a thing.
Dystopian but if it hurts the teachers union I'm in.— Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) July 19, 2026
Lots of people would probably agree with this.
We are replacing American students w/imports, but never fear - a white robot named Sally will never replace a single teacher.— IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) July 20, 2026
Because Sally doesn't pay union dues.
That's a fair point.
On the one hand, holy based replacing subversive lazy teachers— Kirsche 🥥 🧁 (@KirscheVerstahl) July 20, 2026
on the other hand, holy dystopia the government programmed teacherbots will probably have more subversive programming than the fleshies https://t.co/lK9S5BPv6o
All of this.
https://t.co/u8KMHGI28n pic.twitter.com/edDOXqHu77— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 19, 2026
We also have to wonder how long an AI teacher would last in some school districts. In places like Baltimore, Chicago, and Los Angeles, that robot would be dismantled in about five minutes.
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