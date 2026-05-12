Seattle Teachers' Union Just Elected a New, Problematic President

It's been evident for a while that teachers' unions exist for two reasons: to enrich their members and indoctrinate our children into Leftist thinking. They're not about educating students or improving public schools, and they're corrupt to the core, as we've learned from Chicago and New York.

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In Seattle, things aren't any better. The teachers' union just elected a new president, and she's currently on leave for abusing a student.

BREAKING: Seattle teachers union just elected a new president.



She is now on leave under investigation for allegedly abusing a student.



Her name is Ibijoke Idowu. pic.twitter.com/tKTA9Zl3Aa — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 12, 2026

You cannot make this up.

Here's more:

A Seattle teacher is poised to become the next president of the Seattle Education Association despite being on administrative leave, following allegations from a family that she physically abused a child. According to preliminary election results, Ibijoke Idowu, a special education teacher at Rising Star Elementary in South Beacon Hill, is leading the race to preside over the union representing about 6,000 Seattle Public Schools teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, counselors and other staff. The Seattle Education Association board certified the election results Friday night, said SEA spokesperson Julie Popper. Any member in good standing can vote and run for president, Popper added. Members are considered in good standing as long as they are actively employed by the district and paying union dues. Idowu has been teaching at SPS since 2021. In December 2025, she was placed on paid leave and is currently being investigated by the district, confirmed Bev Redmond, SPS’ chief of staff and public affairs. In an email to The Seattle Times, Redmond declined to comment on an ongoing personnel investigation, but did confirm that the district notified Seattle Police Department about the allegations, per its own protocols that require the district to report any “suspected child abuse or neglect” to the proper authorities.

Idowu is a special education teacher.

She is a special education teacher at Rising Star Elementary. pic.twitter.com/CpJG1IBAGR — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 12, 2026

Who makes almost $89,000 a year.

Incredible.

In a sane world, this would be an SNL skit. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 12, 2026

We do not live in a sane world, alas.

Oh. https://t.co/vlBJEcYvOP — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) May 12, 2026

What else can you say?

They knew about these abuse allegations before she ran…… go figure. https://t.co/YqYCc2G1IN — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) May 12, 2026

When have teachers' unions ever actually cared about kids?

Do they all try hard to be as terrible as possible? https://t.co/lnHBfJbQdp — Seneca Scott (@SenecaSpeaks21) May 12, 2026

It sure seems like they do.

"Unions were a necessary evil for five minutes in the 19th century, and a cancerous horror ever since," the post reads.

This is the truth.

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And the teachers' union will likely defend her. Seattle's socialist mayor won't call for her ouster. There will be few, if any consequences, for abusing a student.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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