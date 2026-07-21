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Tipsheet

Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote Your Way Out of It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 9:00 AM
Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote Your Way Out of It
AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga

The Central American nation of Nicaragua is an authoritarian socialist republic governed by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). Ortega came to power first in 1979 as head of a revolutionary junta, and he's been reelected multiple times, including last in 2021.

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But given the surge of conservative wins in Central and South America, it appears Ortega is going to keep a stranglehold on power by saying his country will no longer hold elections. Ortega's term ends next year, or would have.

Here's more:

Nicaragua's long-serving president Daniel Ortega said the Central American country will no longer hold elections, eliminating the possibility ‌of an electoral challenge when his term ends next year and further entrenching the rule he shares with his wife.

Ortega, who has continuously held power since 2007 following an earlier presidential term in the 1980s, said the move will close off any path to the opposition, although he did not provide details about carrying out the ban.

The details of enforcing this ban will probably be violent.

Sure. 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM CUBA UNITED NATIONS NICOLÁS MADURO

Every single time.

That Bernie Sanders praised this dictator is the least surprising news we'll hear today.

"There will be no more elections," Ortega said via a translator. "There will be no more elections where they try to seize the government, to seize power."

After his 2021 win, Ortega jailed his opponents and criminalized dissent.

And make sure we never let the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) take power. They will do the same thing and call it 'protecting our democracy.'

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Of course the United Nations elevates this guy.

"The Ortega-Murillo regime has declared war on the Nicaraguan people’s right to choose their own future.The United States must stand unequivocally with the people of Nicaragua, increase the pressure on this despicable regime, and ensure that those responsible for its crimes are held accountable," Rep. Salazar wrote. "After Cuba, Nicaragua is next."

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