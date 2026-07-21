Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote Your Way Out of It

The Central American nation of Nicaragua is an authoritarian socialist republic governed by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). Ortega came to power first in 1979 as head of a revolutionary junta, and he's been reelected multiple times, including last in 2021.

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But given the surge of conservative wins in Central and South America, it appears Ortega is going to keep a stranglehold on power by saying his country will no longer hold elections. Ortega's term ends next year, or would have.

Nicaragua's long-serving president, Daniel Ortega, said the Central American country will no longer hold elections, eliminating the possibility of an electoral challenge when his term ends next year and further ‌entrenching the rule he shares with his wife https://t.co/P40SVfFTty — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2026

Here's more:

Nicaragua's long-serving president Daniel Ortega said the Central American country will no longer hold elections, eliminating the possibility ‌of an electoral challenge when his term ends next year and further entrenching the rule he shares with his wife.



Ortega, who has continuously held power since 2007 following an earlier presidential term in the 1980s, said the move will close off any path to the opposition, although he did not provide details about carrying out the ban.

The details of enforcing this ban will probably be violent.

His regime is literally the definition of fascism, but you know hey he shares power with his wife so I guess he's a feminist, right? — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) July 21, 2026

Sure.

Communism: You can vote your way into it, but you’ll have to shoot your way out. — Nu Nyo (@Nu_Ny0) July 21, 2026

Every single time.

Weird how all the "Fascists" can just be voted out of office, but that never seems to work with communists. Also someone should pull up the clip of Bernie praising this guy endlessly when he visited in the mid-80s https://t.co/bYik14O5BQ — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) July 21, 2026

That Bernie Sanders praised this dictator is the least surprising news we'll hear today.

Nicaragua's long-serving president Daniel Ortega said the Central American country will no longer hold elections, eliminating the possibility of an electoral challenge when his term ends next year and further entrenching the rule he shares with his wife https://t.co/DjSIg1KefY pic.twitter.com/E7f2bqnvAv — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2026

"There will be no more elections," Ortega said via a translator. "There will be no more elections where they try to seize the government, to seize power."

After his 2021 win, Ortega jailed his opponents and criminalized dissent.

Nicaragua’s socialist President, Daniel Ortega, has just announced an END to Presidential elections. He’s doing this to stop popular right wing opposition from coming to power.



There’s a lesson here for the west.



The US should cut off all trade ASAP! pic.twitter.com/KAGOiISyor — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 20, 2026

And make sure we never let the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) take power. They will do the same thing and call it 'protecting our democracy.'

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Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega says the country will hold no further elections—to prevent opposition coming to power.



Nicaragua's Ortega regime sits on the UN committee that oversees the work of all UN-accredited non-governmental human rights organizations.https://t.co/FeOMejJSm9 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) July 20, 2026

Of course the United Nations elevates this guy.

Daniel Ortega just announced that Nicaragua will no longer hold elections.



When a communist dictator knows the people would vote him out, he takes away their vote. Repression, fear, and force become the only way to stay in power.



The Ortega-Murillo regime has declared war on… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) July 20, 2026

"The Ortega-Murillo regime has declared war on the Nicaraguan people’s right to choose their own future.The United States must stand unequivocally with the people of Nicaragua, increase the pressure on this despicable regime, and ensure that those responsible for its crimes are held accountable," Rep. Salazar wrote. "After Cuba, Nicaragua is next."

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