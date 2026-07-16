Leftist Women Are an Abomination
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WI Rep. Gwen Moore Repeats This Long-Debunked Lie About Illegal Alien Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 9:30 AM
WI Rep. Gwen Moore Repeats This Long-Debunked Lie About Illegal Alien Crime
Scott Olson/Pool via AP

There was a time when Gwen Moore was this writer's Congresswoman. Those days are over, but Gwen Moore continues to make a fool of herself on the national stage. This time, she's sharing the debunked stat Democrats loved to parade out about illegal aliens, which proves she doesn't understand statistics (among many other things).

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"And I just want to make one other point. Immigrants are less likely to murder people than other American citizens. If you're worried about being murdered, and I don't want to be murdered, but you're much more likely to be murdered by, you know, an ex-spouse that's mad at you, somebody you fired from a job," Moore said. "You're much more likely to be killed by another American than you are an immigrant. Just saying."

As someone pointed out in the first comment, why has crime dropped to historic lows following President Trump's push to deport illegal aliens?

Probably not a coincidence.

She'd never do that.

She would tell us that this chart is racist. But she knows better. Milwaukee is part of her district.

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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

This next user pointed out several people who have been killed by illegals.

How awful.

Our sentiments exactly.

This is correct.

She's got deep blue areas in her district.

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No, she absolutely does not.

Those are just some of the people who have been killed by illegal aliens.

The common theme here is this: illegal aliens should not be here. Every single death at the hands of an illegal alien was completely avoidable if we had enforced immigration laws. As to the claims of American crime, which party is it that lets criminals out of prison despite having rap sheets a mile long? Which party reduces felonies to misdemeanors and pushes for cashless bail?

That's the Democrats. Who love American criminals almost as much as they love illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Democrats continue to put our nation's national security at risk simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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