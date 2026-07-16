WI Rep. Gwen Moore Repeats This Long-Debunked Lie About Illegal Alien Crime

There was a time when Gwen Moore was this writer's Congresswoman. Those days are over, but Gwen Moore continues to make a fool of herself on the national stage. This time, she's sharing the debunked stat Democrats loved to parade out about illegal aliens, which proves she doesn't understand statistics (among many other things).

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Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore: "Immigrants are less likely to murder people than other American citizens...and I don't want to be murdered...just saying." pic.twitter.com/f30Ompnm18 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2026

"And I just want to make one other point. Immigrants are less likely to murder people than other American citizens. If you're worried about being murdered, and I don't want to be murdered, but you're much more likely to be murdered by, you know, an ex-spouse that's mad at you, somebody you fired from a job," Moore said. "You're much more likely to be killed by another American than you are an immigrant. Just saying."

As someone pointed out in the first comment, why has crime dropped to historic lows following President Trump's push to deport illegal aliens?

Weird that deporting less than a million of them led to the lowest murder rate since 1900 pic.twitter.com/FV27eCfV8g — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) July 15, 2026

Probably not a coincidence.

ok lady now do blacks — Liberal Hivemind (@LiberalHivemind) July 15, 2026

She'd never do that.

Which American citizens exactly Gwen pic.twitter.com/U0CBaR81xz — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) July 15, 2026

She would tell us that this chart is racist. But she knows better. Milwaukee is part of her district.

This next user pointed out several people who have been killed by illegals.

Here in the Democrat-decreed Sanctuary State of California, we released a guy ALREADY in police custody, despite a federal detainer request.



Despite CA's tough gun laws, he then illegally obtained an ALREADY-illegal gun & murdered 4 innocent people in a Sacramento church. pic.twitter.com/oj4TKQlckg — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) July 15, 2026

Meanwhile, here in @TheDemocrat-imposed Sanctuary State of CA, we prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with federal authorities.



CA ignored a federal detainer request & released a guy deported 3 times & twice arrested for DUI.



You'll never guess what happened next! pic.twitter.com/xiMmAMLXbI — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) July 15, 2026

How awful.

Our sentiments exactly.

The Democrat Party doesn’t even pretend to be for Americans anymore. They are exclusively the party of the foreigner now. https://t.co/m40FIJ3NYK — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 15, 2026

This is correct.

How in the FK did this moron get elected?!?! https://t.co/nmUua8RShp — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) July 15, 2026

She's got deep blue areas in her district.

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I’m not sure Moore understands how statistics work. https://t.co/R3EM8COpUY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2026

No, she absolutely does not.

Those are just some of the people who have been killed by illegal aliens.

The common theme here is this: illegal aliens should not be here. Every single death at the hands of an illegal alien was completely avoidable if we had enforced immigration laws. As to the claims of American crime, which party is it that lets criminals out of prison despite having rap sheets a mile long? Which party reduces felonies to misdemeanors and pushes for cashless bail?

That's the Democrats. Who love American criminals almost as much as they love illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Democrats continue to put our nation's national security at risk simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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