'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been Lifted

Earlier, Townhall reported that several South Carolina National Guard Pilots were suspended after they conducted a flyover at a beach. The eight pilots made the pass during the Salute from the Shore Airshow, celebrating Independence Day.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth caught wind of the disciplinary action and vowed to fix the issue.

Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War, posted an update this morning, writing, "Effective immediately, the suspension of all involved South Carolina pilots has been lifted. Carry on, Patriots."

Effective immediately, the suspension of all involved South Carolina pilots has been lifted.



Carry on Patriots. 🇺🇸🫡 https://t.co/JqLr1QZmXl — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) July 10, 2026

That's excellent news.

Let’s. Freaking. Go!!!!!!!!!



Thank you for the update sir 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



Everyone was excited to see the flyovers.



Appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/VgRm9IdrRA — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 10, 2026

Flyovers are always impressive.

And Van Swol had video of the Apaches, too.

🚨#BREAKING: The Pentagon has lifted suspensions for all 8 Apache helicopter pilots that flew along the South Carolina coast for July 4th.



Carry on, patriots!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AYCnvR0bXP — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 10, 2026

That's incredible.

Can't believe some spineless commander would suspend them in the first place. — Chief (@USN_Chief99) July 10, 2026

There's always someone who is a stickler for discipline and rules.

Well I’m glad that was handled swiftly.



Sc brass. Chill it was 4th of July dammit.



Thank you @PeteHegseth 🫡 https://t.co/7dBlVVdxm7 — Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) July 10, 2026

Yeah, it was not only Independence Day, but the 250th anniversary.

Thank you, @PeteHegseth & @SeanParnellASW for handling this promptly and lifting the suspension of the Apache pilots who proudly represented our nation during the Salute from the Shore flyover.



These pilots are our nation’s HEROES, and South Carolinians want them treated as… https://t.co/Fg0885h8eC — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) July 10, 2026

"These pilots are our nation’s HEROES, and South Carolinians want them treated as such," wrote Rep. Fry.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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