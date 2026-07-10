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Tipsheet

'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been Lifted

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 8:45 AM
'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been Lifted
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier, Townhall reported that several South Carolina National Guard Pilots were suspended after they conducted a flyover at a beach. The eight pilots made the pass during the Salute from the Shore Airshow, celebrating Independence Day.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth caught wind of the disciplinary action and vowed to fix the issue.

Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War, posted an update this morning, writing, "Effective immediately, the suspension of all involved South Carolina pilots has been lifted. Carry on, Patriots."

That's excellent news.

Flyovers are always impressive.

And Van Swol had video of the Apaches, too.

That's incredible.

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Related:

MILITARY PETE HEGSETH SOUTH CAROLINA USA AMERICA 250

There's always someone who is a stickler for discipline and rules.

Yeah, it was not only Independence Day, but the 250th anniversary.

"These pilots are our nation’s HEROES, and South Carolinians want them treated as such," wrote Rep. Fry.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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