Today's Aviation Day Celebration Might Be the Most Patriotic Event of the Century

Washington, D.C. is playing host to one of the most impressive aircraft flyover celebrations in history to celebrate America 250 on Saturday, July 4.

We now have an updated flyover schedule for the Fourth of July. pic.twitter.com/Dv9D6c7PN8 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 2, 2026

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The schedule includes seven straight hours of flyby passes over the National Mall and will feature many of the most iconic aircraft from the various American fleets. Onlookers will be able to see the newly renovated Air Force One, F-22s and F-35s, and a pass from the Blue Angels. The air portion of the event will culminate with an afterburner pass from a B-1 shortly after 10:30.

NEW: US Army Golden Knights & US Navy Leap Frogs are parachuting into the National Mall w/ a large 🇺🇸 flag to kick things off at the Great American State Fair for America 250 today.



Today is Aviation Day, lots of flyovers planned today.



10:00 AM — U.S. Army Golden Knights and… pic.twitter.com/gNH3UfUHG7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 3, 2026

Another perspective from one of our producers at the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/umJGEZreo4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 3, 2026

The impressive lineup of aircraft will serve just as a teaser for what has been promoted as the “largest fireworks show in history” for tomorrow evening. Event crews will set off an astounding 850,000 fireworks to celebrate the momentous occasion as part of the Salute to America.

THE LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY 🇺🇸 🎉 🦅



President Trump announced our nation’s Salute to America celebration on July 4th, to mark America’s 250th birthday.



It will feature historic military flyovers, the largest ceremonial military ensemble ever assembled, the largest… pic.twitter.com/OtvIGjIiKD — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) June 17, 2026

The largest fireworks show in American history is 80,000 fireworks. The show Saturday night will be 850,000. Something never witnessed. pic.twitter.com/VhjWAVcvWy — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) July 1, 2026

The Salute to America will also include a range of musical performances, ceremonies honoring service members, as well as a keynote address from President Donald Trump.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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