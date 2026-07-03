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Today's Aviation Day Celebration Might Be the Most Patriotic Event of the Century

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 03, 2026 4:00 PM
Today's Aviation Day Celebration Might Be the Most Patriotic Event of the Century
Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP

Washington, D.C. is playing host to one of the most impressive aircraft flyover celebrations in history to celebrate America 250 on Saturday, July 4.

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The schedule includes seven straight hours of flyby passes over the National Mall and will feature many of the most iconic aircraft from the various American fleets. Onlookers will be able to see the newly renovated Air Force One, F-22s and F-35s, and a pass from the Blue Angels. The air portion of the event will culminate with an afterburner pass from a B-1 shortly after 10:30.

 The impressive lineup of aircraft will serve just as a teaser for what has been promoted as the “largest fireworks show in history” for tomorrow evening. Event crews will set off an astounding 850,000 fireworks to celebrate the momentous occasion as part of the Salute to America.

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DONALD TRUMP MILITARY USA WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

The Salute to America will also include a range of musical performances, ceremonies honoring service members, as well as a keynote address from President Donald Trump.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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