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Tipsheet

This Washington State Senator Said Something Extremely Disturbing About Girls' Bodies and Parental Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 9:30 AM
This Washington State Senator Said Something Extremely Disturbing About Girls' Bodies and Parental Rights
AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Washington State Senator Jamie Pedersen, the Senate majority leader and a member of the Democrats' LGBTQ Caucus, gave an interview to Fox News last year in which he said something very interesting about when women can begin making decisions about their own bodies.

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"Women have, if they're old enough to get pregnant, they're old enough to make their own decisions about what happens with their bodies, okay?" Pedersen said. "And parents do not have the right to change that or make a different decision, or be notified in advance."

That's so incredibly wrong.

Girls as young as eight can have a period and possibly get pregnant. Do Democrats like Pedersen think parents have no right to protect their child?

That's messed up, too.

Yes. This.

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ABORTION DEMOCRAT PARTY PARENTAL RIGHTS WASHINGTON LGBTQ+

Research shows that our brains don't fully mature until about the age of 25, by the way.

Yes, it is.

"Neither one of them could make that kind of decision. They got their periods, yes, but they were in second and third grade and neither could decide what they wanted for breakfast that morning, or what color dress to dress their DOLLS in because they were still babies playing with dolls themselves-but old enough to get pregnant so what does mom need to know anything for," she wrote. "And don’t ever trust anyone from the government when they say they are operating under the best interest of your children. Wow these people are insane."

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Yes, they are.

This is part of the Left's push to make your children wards of the state. If they remove that decision from parents, some social worker or other agent will make those choices in your stead. So it's not about letting young girls choose; it's about making sure someone forces those girls to make the Leftist-approved choice while undermining parental rights.

We have to wonder how many parents are aware of what Washington's laws actually are, and how they greatly limit parental rights. If they do, and don't care, that's sad. If they don't, they can certainly vote for politicians who will restore sanity to Washington laws.

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