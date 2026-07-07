Border Agents Just Made a Massive Drug Bust in Texas

Border agents in Texas have made a massive drug bust, seizing more than $1 million worth of cocaine in a single day. This bust comes as part of a broad effort by the Trump administration to crack down not only on illegal aliens crossing our border, but also the drug cartels that run illegal, deadly substances entering the country, too.

Advertisement

Busted: Texas border agents seize a whopping $1.1 million worth of cocaine in a single day https://t.co/tkzdQsOAOG pic.twitter.com/n7K4ZLjJ3T — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2026

Here's more:

Customs and Border Protection officers seized cocaine valued at more than $1.1 million during a single day in Texas. The seizures happened on Friday, June 26th, at Roma International Bridge and Gateway International Bridge, within a 24-hour period, from vehicles crossing the southern border. The Roma bridge and the Gateway bridge, which is in Brownsville, are popular points for smugglers to attempt to bring drugs into the United States given their location across the Rio Grande River from Mexico. The narcotics are often hidden inside commercial shipments like soft drinks, cinder blocks, or even cucumbers. The seizure in Roma came from a 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe after it failed a canine inspection. CBP officers recovered 60.49 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $807,723.

The Brownsville seizure came from a secondary inspection of a 2026 Toyota Sequoia. Officers discovered 22.84 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $304,956.

Around the same time, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin told lawmakers that Mexican cartels posed a major threat to national security. Mullin pointed out that 'plazas,' or cartel-controlled territories, were an ongoing problem.

"There's not one inch of Mexico's northern border that isn't covered by a plaza," Mullin said. DHS reported in May of this year that it had seen a record number of drug seizures in the first half of 2026. This includes a 32 percent increase in seizures of meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also reported a 56 percent increase in drug seizures over the same period in 2024.

CBP also issued a statement on the bust:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry seized cocaine valued at more than $1.1 million in one day. The first seizure occurred on Friday, June 26, at Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas when a CBP officer referred a 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 60.49 (27.44 kg.) pounds of suspected cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics have a street value of $807,723. The second seizure also occurred on Friday, June 26, when a CBP officer at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas referred a 2026 Toyota Sequoia for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 22.84 (10.36 kg.) pounds of suspected cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics have a total street value of $304,956.

Advertisement

"These seizures, occurring simultaneously at different Laredo Field Office ports of entry, clearly demonstrate the persistent drug threat our officers confront daily," said Acting Director of Field Operations Paul Del Rincon of the Laredo Field Office. "More importantly, they highlight our unwavering commitment to preventing this dangerous substance from reaching our communities. Our frontline personnel continue to execute our border security mission with exceptional dedication, as evidenced by these critical enforcement successes."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.