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Tipsheet

British Journalist Has a Message for Americans, Forgetting She'd Be Speaking German If It Wasn't for Us

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 07, 2026 11:30 AM
British Journalist Has a Message for Americans, Forgetting She'd Be Speaking German If It Wasn't for Us
(AP Photo)

There's a cadre of global Leftists who despise America no matter what we do. They're miserable, ungrateful cranks, but it's helpful to cast a spotlight on them so we remember exactly how they feel about us. Why? Because when their governments fail, when they need help, guess who they'll come to for assistance?

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The good old U.S. of A. That's who.

And that's the case with British opinion writer Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, who wants Americans celebrating our Independence to know the world hates us.

"I'm sorry, America," she said, "but you still don't how hated your country is."

We really do not care. The people who hate us don't hate our money, it seems.

"July 4, 2025," she continues, "America's Independence Day. The anniversary will be extravagantly celebrated. But America today is a frightful place. Slavery is being whitewashed. Academics, teachers, and activists who try to stop the erasure are being ostracized. Books about Black history or with gay characters are being banned in libraries."

They're not. And that's rich coming from someone in the U.K., where you can't even wave the Union Jack or the St. George Cross flag without being accused of racism.

"Abortion rights have been terminated by Supreme Court judges," Alibhai-Brown said. "Ruthless ICE men come for migrants of color, illegal as well as legal. Families are separated. The horror, the horror of such inhumanity."

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That's not happening.

"While I feel revulsion when it comes to Trump, to me, Trumpism is just a more extreme version of America's usual pride, greed, and destructiveness," she continued. "For true and noble patriots, a reality check is now overdue. Worse still, the withdrawal of aid to the poorest countries is leading to epidemics and avoidable deaths."

That's also a lie. Why can't Britain start sending money to Africa if that's the case? 

"And U.S. tech bosses refused to accept reasonable regulation of the systems they have generated. This is becoming a threat to humanity itself," she said. "It's all done in your name. So when you celebrate Independence Day, remember your country as it really is."

What a sanctimonious scold she is.

America is the greatest nation on earth, while Britain is descending into an Orwellian, Islamist hellhole. And when that happens, will Alibhai-Brown criticize the end of abortion, gay rights, banned books and all the other things an Islamist theocracy brings with it?

Probably not.

Which means America wins.

Also this.

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This has to make her so angry.

Exactly this. We stopped listening to the opinions of the British 250 years ago.

England bends over backward to appease migrants, and they still rape and murder British citizens.

How is her rhetoric any different?

They have to lie about us to make themselves feel better.

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The truest thing President Trump ever said was that the media are the enemy of the people. They are, and Alibhai-Brown just proved that beyond the shadow of a doubt.

77 million Americans voted for President Trump for a reason.

And if it wasn't for the U.S., Britain would have fallen to the Nazis 80 years ago.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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