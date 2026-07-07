British Journalist Has a Message for Americans, Forgetting She'd Be Speaking German If It Wasn't for Us

There's a cadre of global Leftists who despise America no matter what we do. They're miserable, ungrateful cranks, but it's helpful to cast a spotlight on them so we remember exactly how they feel about us. Why? Because when their governments fail, when they need help, guess who they'll come to for assistance?

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The good old U.S. of A. That's who.

And that's the case with British opinion writer Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, who wants Americans celebrating our Independence to know the world hates us.

British journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, made an unhinged video slamming America for the 4th of July:



“You don’t know how hated your country is… America a frightful place... it’s becoming a threat to humanity”



The irony of a BRITISH woman lecturing AMERICANS on our… pic.twitter.com/tVcM7FPheQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

"I'm sorry, America," she said, "but you still don't how hated your country is."

We really do not care. The people who hate us don't hate our money, it seems.

"July 4, 2025," she continues, "America's Independence Day. The anniversary will be extravagantly celebrated. But America today is a frightful place. Slavery is being whitewashed. Academics, teachers, and activists who try to stop the erasure are being ostracized. Books about Black history or with gay characters are being banned in libraries."

They're not. And that's rich coming from someone in the U.K., where you can't even wave the Union Jack or the St. George Cross flag without being accused of racism.

"Abortion rights have been terminated by Supreme Court judges," Alibhai-Brown said. "Ruthless ICE men come for migrants of color, illegal as well as legal. Families are separated. The horror, the horror of such inhumanity."

That's not happening.

"While I feel revulsion when it comes to Trump, to me, Trumpism is just a more extreme version of America's usual pride, greed, and destructiveness," she continued. "For true and noble patriots, a reality check is now overdue. Worse still, the withdrawal of aid to the poorest countries is leading to epidemics and avoidable deaths."

That's also a lie. Why can't Britain start sending money to Africa if that's the case?

"And U.S. tech bosses refused to accept reasonable regulation of the systems they have generated. This is becoming a threat to humanity itself," she said. "It's all done in your name. So when you celebrate Independence Day, remember your country as it really is."

What a sanctimonious scold she is.

America is the greatest nation on earth, while Britain is descending into an Orwellian, Islamist hellhole. And when that happens, will Alibhai-Brown criticize the end of abortion, gay rights, banned books and all the other things an Islamist theocracy brings with it?

Probably not.

Which means America wins.

Also this.

Literally, every FIFA tourists is loving America. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 6, 2026

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This has to make her so angry.

We fought the Revolution not to have to listen to ugly women whine at us. https://t.co/i20Kj1cPXH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 6, 2026

Exactly this. We stopped listening to the opinions of the British 250 years ago.

Exactly.



The idea that America should feel bad or get upset because other countries "don't like us" is pure childishness. It's just the desperate need to please everyone, a game you can never win.



How another country feels about us is their business. It's not our responsibility… https://t.co/vipasGSY6b — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) July 6, 2026

England bends over backward to appease migrants, and they still rape and murder British citizens.

Wow, it’s almost like she’s a US citizen running in a democratic primary. https://t.co/4kwbCuXPX7 — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) July 6, 2026

How is her rhetoric any different?

She has invented a grotesque caricature of an America that doesn't exist

While living in a country that jails people for conservative views and operates a "justice" system w/ different tiers based on race.



We kicked your a** in 1776 militarily and now are doing so as a… https://t.co/QjeFKCqgYU — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 6, 2026

They have to lie about us to make themselves feel better.

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This is the garbage that has been shoved down Europeans throats for decades, this narrative was also shattered thanks to the World Cup and all these foreigners visiting the USA. We are not hated, they love us, and we love them! The media is the enemy of the people! https://t.co/YqxuEwHhvM — Zach Rehl (@zach_rehl) July 7, 2026

The truest thing President Trump ever said was that the media are the enemy of the people. They are, and Alibhai-Brown just proved that beyond the shadow of a doubt.

77 million Americans voted for President Trump for a reason.

And if it wasn't for the U.S., Britain would have fallen to the Nazis 80 years ago.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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