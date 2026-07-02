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Iran Moves to Evict Christians From Tehran Church

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 5:00 PM
Iran Moves to Evict Christians From Tehran Church
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The only thing surprising about this story is that there was an operational Christian church in Iran, the Islamic terror state that outlaws conversion from Islam, slaughters protesters, and oppresses women,. But if the regime has its way, those Christians will also be evicted from that church. 

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Iran has threatened to seize Tehran’s historic St. Peter Evangelical Church and evict the 20 families who call the temple their home, according to multiple reports.

The move against the church, which has already had part of its property taken by the regime, appears to be in direct retaliation over the war with the US and Israel, said Sasan Tavassoli, an Iranian Presbyterian pastor in the US with direct contacts at St. Peter.

“I will tell you the literal words they used, ‘We were concerned about America all these years. America came. They slapped us on the face. We slapped them on the face back. And then America withdrew. So we are no longer afraid of America,'” Tavassoli told The Free Press.

It’s the Islamist regime’s latest crackdown on other faiths in the nation of 93 million people following the mass street protests and the war with the US and Israel.

This is par for the course for Islam.

It does not.

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Related:

CHRISTIANITY IRAN ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

There is no religious freedom in Iran. Give thanks for America and the First Amendment.

Yes. That's the common thread here. Islam.

It is a humanitarian crisis, but the people screaming about genocide in Gaza are somehow, miraculously, silent on this.

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