Iran Moves to Evict Christians From Tehran Church

The only thing surprising about this story is that there was an operational Christian church in Iran, the Islamic terror state that outlaws conversion from Islam, slaughters protesters, and oppresses women,. But if the regime has its way, those Christians will also be evicted from that church.

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Iran trying to evict Christians from oldest Protestant church in Tehran - as Islamist regime cracks down https://t.co/Mxce8GRzO1 pic.twitter.com/Q2bWvVv8eB — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2026

Here's more:

Iran has threatened to seize Tehran’s historic St. Peter Evangelical Church and evict the 20 families who call the temple their home, according to multiple reports. The move against the church, which has already had part of its property taken by the regime, appears to be in direct retaliation over the war with the US and Israel, said Sasan Tavassoli, an Iranian Presbyterian pastor in the US with direct contacts at St. Peter. “I will tell you the literal words they used, ‘We were concerned about America all these years. America came. They slapped us on the face. We slapped them on the face back. And then America withdrew. So we are no longer afraid of America,'” Tavassoli told The Free Press. It’s the Islamist regime’s latest crackdown on other faiths in the nation of 93 million people following the mass street protests and the war with the US and Israel.

This is par for the course for Islam.

But I was told by Tucker Carlson that Islam loves Christians. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) July 1, 2026

It does not.

For some context, only recognized "ethnic Christians" (As IR calls Assyrians and Armenians in Iran) are even allowed to go to church publicly in the first place. Converts are not recognized since apostasy is criminalized and they have to worship in hiding in underground churches.… — Vatras of Khorinis -- واتراس خورینیسی (@DasEndloseLeid) July 2, 2026

There is no religious freedom in Iran. Give thanks for America and the First Amendment.

Islam hates Jews, Christians, Hindus, and even MF Buddhists. Maybe the problem is FREAKIN’ ISLAM. — Braece Chadman (@BryceWiggleswo1) July 2, 2026

Yes. That's the common thread here. Islam.

Khamenei Jr, Ghalibaf, and Pezeshkian are ramping up persecution of Iran’s Christians.



Here are some facts Americans should know about the church in Iran:



- Converting to Christianity is punishable by death

- Pastors are jailed

- Bibles are contraband

- Christians are tortured https://t.co/ufhQMf9tlP — Cameron Khansarinia (@khansarinia) July 2, 2026

It is a humanitarian crisis, but the people screaming about genocide in Gaza are somehow, miraculously, silent on this.

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