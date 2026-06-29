Fetterman Just Said This Democrat Is Causing a Constitutional Crisis

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman may be one of the few sane Democrats remaining. As his party is taken over by socialists — whom he called out — Fetterman is not afraid to say what's on his mind and call out his side when they're in the wrong.

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He's doing that again, this time with the notion of a 'Constitutional crisis.' Fetterman says it's not President Trump who is causing the problems, but Leftists like Zohran Mamdani.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman says he has not seen Donald Trump cause a Constitution crisis, but Fetterman says that when he heard Zohran Mamdani say he would defy the Supreme Court on the temporary protected status of Haitians, “That’s a Constitutional crisis”



“That's a… pic.twitter.com/Zq8nfW9SW9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 29, 2026

"People might remember just in the spring of 2025, now there were a lot of people that were convinced we were in the middle of a Constitutional crisis, and I described to the media and other people ... well, actually, what a real Constitutional crisis is then if the president defies a court ruling, whether a court or definitely the Supreme Court," Fetterman said. "That, by definition, that would be a Constitutional crisis. And I said we've not seen one, and I honestly don't expect one."

"And as far as I know, the Trump administration has not defied any of those court rulings," Fetterman continued, "and now there was a meltdown and a lot of the Left media was angry at me for just describing those circumstances. But I haven't seen the freak out now that the Mayor of New York is saying that I'm going to defy the Supreme Court ruling, and many of the members in my party are not calling him out, or defend him, or just say, we really actually have to follow the court rulings, unless that's a Constitutional crisis."

"When you have the leader of the country's largest city now we're not going to follow or honor what the Supreme Court says," Fetterman said.

Zohran Mamdani made it very clear that he plans to defy the Supreme Court's ruling on the temporary protected status (TPS) of Haitian and Syrian migrants.

"We saw today the Supreme Court make a decision that is putting so many people's lives in jeopardy," Mamdani said in a video statement. "And I just came back from a rally with 1199 as I stood alongside a number of Haitian New Yorkers who are concerned about what this means for their status in our city. And, frankly, this city ... is one that that has been built by so many from so many different parts of the world."

"We stand here ready to be in solidarity with all of those who are concerned by today's decision," he continued, "and beyond just language of solidarity, actions of solidarity. Now what that means when it comes to our city, is if you are worried about what this means for your status, if you're worried about what this means for your family, I would encourage you to call our Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs hotline."

Fetterman is the only one willing to call the Democrats out for their intentional lawlessness and treasonous actions. https://t.co/C4HKQPs4Nw — I AM CHARLIE (@blindspotwarnin) June 29, 2026

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Which is why the Democrats are going to try to primary him and remove him from the Senate when he's up for reelection in a few years.

Yes, they are.

The Supremacy Clause rules here. Mamdani cannot protect illegals in his city, and he cannot override federal law. He knows this, and he's grandstanding for his voters.

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