A Forensic Expert in Colorado Just Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data in Dozens of Criminal Cases

In 2024, the state of Colorado launched an investigation into forensic analyst Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, who worked for the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for almost 30 years. An internal probe at the Bureau of Investigations found 'anomalies' in her work.

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Colorado launches probe into forensic analyst Yvonne 'Missy' Woods https://t.co/fIsBCsjPKT pic.twitter.com/3fg0gUQnWj — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 7, 2024

At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Woods was being investigated for 'performing shoddy DNA testing and altering data' during a career that sent people to jail and also saw numerous cases dismissed due to lack of DNA evidence.

Last week, Woods pleaded guilty to four felonies after the investigation found compromised results in 1,045 cases between 2008 and 2023. According to investigators, Woods took these shortcuts because 'it was easy' and sped up her workflow. In exchange for the plea agreement, Woods avoided trial where she faced more than 100 charges.

Former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) DNA analyst Yvonne "Missy" Woods pleaded guilty to four felonies. Under the plea agreement, she faces 8 to 16 years in prison, avoiding trial on 102 charges. The investigation identified compromised results in over 1,045 cases between… https://t.co/AR8o7AHLyg pic.twitter.com/QB9nwOATFM — T🇺🇸B (@Shine_on_2012) June 26, 2026

Here's more:

A former DNA analyst with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation changed her plea to guilty in court on Tuesday to four charges, as part of an agreement in which prosecutors dropped 100 other counts she was facing. Yvonne "Missy" Woods reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after she was accused of mishandling or manipulating data in dozens of criminal investigations, casting doubt on many cases in which she was involved. She pleaded guilty to one count each of cybercrime, perjury, attempt to influence a public servant and forgery. The case was tried in the First Judicial District, where CBI lab techs have done their work. Colorado First Judicial District District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement: "Today, Ms. Woods accepted responsibility not only for individual acts of misconduct but for the full scope of criminal conduct that spanned decades. Despite Colorado law allowing for these offenses to be probation eligible, this disposition guarantees a prison sentence and eliminates any possibility of a community-based sentence. Securing a term of imprisonment, protecting the interests of the community, and our shared expectations of integrity in the justice system is reflected in this resolution."

How many people either wrongly went to prison or didn't face justice because of Woods?

Yvonne “Missy” Woods is a former forensic DNA analyst with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation who worked there for nearly 30 years.



Woods is the center of a major scandal involving the manipulation and mishandling of DNA evidence in over 1,000 criminal cases pic.twitter.com/XnBWMJiAB5 — IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) June 27, 2026

One man spent 12 years behind bars after Woods' work implicated him in a crime.

Beyond shocking…



Missy Woods deleted male DNA to shield rapists, torched over 1,000 investigations…then walked away with an 8-16 year plea deal…while victims paid the price… pic.twitter.com/a0dFaJbxM9 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 26, 2026

This is beyond shocking and should prompt a review of how DNA and data is handled across the country.

For 30 years a Yvonne Missy Woods compromised DNA samples and tests while working for Colorado Bureau of Investigation pic.twitter.com/wFM0N5TLGz — She’s With Me 🎈🌻 🇭🇹 🥭🍋 (@BookOfPash) June 26, 2026

Woods faces eight to 16 years behind bars. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 8.

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