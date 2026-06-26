People Noticed Something Odd About Zohran Mamdani's Ashura Celebration

The Islamification of New York City continues, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrating Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, which is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It's a significant celebration in Islam, and Mamdani marked it by vowing a more 'just City for every New Yorker.'

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But see if you can spot what's unusual about the pictures.

Ashura is a time of remembrance, sacrifice and reflection.



Today, on the 10th day of Muharram, we are reminded of Imam Hussain's unwavering commitment to truth and dignity. His timeless legacy reminds us of the enduring values of faith, service to one another, and the belief… pic.twitter.com/j3htWDqQWK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2026

Building a more 'just city' seems to exclude women.

Sir, why aren't there any women present in these photos? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2026

Sure seems sexist to us.

We're Americans. We're not remembering or reflecting on any of this. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 26, 2026

No, we're not.

Islam, Islam, Islam. All day, every day from the NYC mayor…25 years after 9/11. https://t.co/VY8Qxg0yFo — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 26, 2026

It's alarming and sad, really.

Where are the women, Zohran? https://t.co/KAFec4xLch — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 26, 2026

They don't matter.

I don’t want to hear one word when Christian mayors use their official accounts to talk about Christianity every single day https://t.co/FJdC4bIwL0 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 26, 2026

This is (D)ifferent, of course.

And Imam Hussain? He's a real peach, too.

The man they’re mourning literally invented the modern playbook of using civilians as human shields.

He turned his own children into shields and bargaining chips, then sacrificed them for his twisted ideology, all because he believed he deserved to rule a Caliphate. https://t.co/gXXTgv4t0w — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@__Injaneb96) June 26, 2026

Weird how that didn't get mentioned in Mamdani's praise.

And it would be nice if a journalist asked Mamdani why women are excluded from these events. They won't, but it would be nice if they at least made an effort.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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