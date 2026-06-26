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Tipsheet

People Noticed Something Odd About Zohran Mamdani's Ashura Celebration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 5:30 PM
People Noticed Something Odd About Zohran Mamdani's Ashura Celebration
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The Islamification of New York City continues, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrating Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, which is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It's a significant celebration in Islam, and Mamdani marked it by vowing a more 'just City for every New Yorker.'

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But see if you can spot what's unusual about the pictures.

Building a more 'just city' seems to exclude women.

Sure seems sexist to us.

No, we're not.

It's alarming and sad, really.

They don't matter.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ISLAM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

This is (D)ifferent, of course.

And Imam Hussain? He's a real peach, too.

Weird how that didn't get mentioned in Mamdani's praise.

And it would be nice if a journalist asked Mamdani why women are excluded from these events. They won't, but it would be nice if they at least made an effort.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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