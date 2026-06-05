USA Today Marks Pride Month by Noting Support for Same-Sex Marriage Is on the Decline

As we slowly work our way through yet another 'Pride Month,' USA Today noted that support for same-sex marriage is declining, with support dropping significantly from the peak in 2023.

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A new Gallup poll shows Americans' support for same-sex marriage has declined from its peak in 2023. Here's the breakdown. https://t.co/tNtlMzYrlt — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 4, 2026

Here's more:

More than a decade after the landmark Obergefell Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, support for such unions in the United States has fallen from record highs, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll, released on June 3, showed that after more than two decades of steady growth in advocacy for same-sex marriage, the last couple of years have seen a decline in Americans’ support. According to Gallup, 65% of U.S. adults say they believe same-sex marriage should be legal, which is a 6% decrease from the peak of 71% recorded in 2022 and 2023. The nationwide poll, which interviewed 1,001 adults, was conducted between May 1 and May 17. Gallup said the poll's margin of error was ±4 percent. ... Gallup’s poll on June 3 showed that only 62% of Americans said these types of relationships were “morally acceptable,” its lowest level recorded in the last decade.

The outlet also whined about the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling concerning Colorado's ban on talk-based conversion therapy, and the decline in corporate support for LGBTQ issues. Of course, those are likely two of the reasons why support for gay marriage is declining: people are fed up with the agenda.

That’s because it isn’t talked about enough. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 4, 2026

In addition to 'Pride Month,' October is 'LGBTQ+ History Month,' March is 'Bisexual Health Awareness Month,' and November is 'Transgender Awareness Month.'

Trust us, we're aware.

There are also weeks dedicated to the agenda, including 'Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week' in February, 'Asexual Awareness Week' in October, and National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week.

Days include Lesbian Visibility Day (April 26), the International Day Against Homophobia/Biphobia/Transphobia (May 17), 'Agender Pride Day' (May 19), and the Transgender Day of Remembrance (November 20).

One can argue that since it is not newsworthy anymore its popularity would decline. The other argument could be that the inclusion, by the media and the American far left, for transexual in the LGBQ narrative has turned off mainstream Americans interest in the issue. — JAM (@JArthurMerritt) June 4, 2026

That's a big factor.

Mainly because the anti-science, anti-realty transgender ideology co-opted the gay rights . Basically saying people had to accept their transgender agenda as fundamental to gay rights. The transgender movement has set equity and inclusiveness back years. — thecoolmom (@thecoolmom2000) June 4, 2026

Many gay rights organizations had to rebrand after Obergefell made their primary goal — the legalization of same sex marriage — a reality.

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All the credit for this goes to the wacko leftist alphabet mob. Great job! 🙄https://t.co/ChfHMob06K — Ric Port 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@port_ric) June 4, 2026

There are members of the gay community who are trying to distance it from the trans activist movement.

Here’s the breakdown: people have stopped pretending that treating marriage as a special ceremony between a man and woman is homophobic. https://t.co/dIDQMNrY45 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 4, 2026

That, too.

Right around 2022/2023 is when we hit peak gay and retarded https://t.co/HwGsfWOA63 pic.twitter.com/9MwL9fCGDs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 4, 2026

That's not a coincidence.

Before then, we thought gay marriage was different than taxpayer funded gender surgeries for trans migrants and illustrated how-to-sex manuals for elementary kids https://t.co/YKdAOV5VDX — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 4, 2026

Bingo.

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