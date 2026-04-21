ICE Confirms an Illegal Immigrant From Venezuela Bludgeoned a Co-Worker to Death in Houston

Yet another illegal immigrant, one who was released at the border by the Biden administration, has killed someone. This time, in Houston, Josue Chirino — a Venezuelan — was charged with murder for bludgeoning his co-worker to death with a sledgehammer.

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Man arrested for sledgehammer murder now on immigration detainer hold. https://t.co/OKCGS40Yqa pic.twitter.com/1210VVie18 — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) April 15, 2026

ICE confirmed that Chirino was released by Biden in November 2023.

NEW: ICE confirms that the suspect arrested in Houston, TX for allegedly using a sledgehammer to bludgeon a coworker to death is a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught and released at the border by the Biden administration in November 2023. ICE has placed a detainer request on… pic.twitter.com/IivRCIad0x — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 20, 2026

In a statement, ICE said, "This criminal illegal alien — who never should have been allowed into the country in the first place — is accused of savagely beating a co-worker to death with a sledgehammer and leaving him to die in a house they were renovating together. Our officers are working tirelessly to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system to bring an end to the carnage and unnecessary suffering in this country that’s caused by criminal illegal aliens, and we won’t rest until we’ve accomplished that mission."

The Houston City Council is also debating an ordinance that outlines how Houston police interact with ICE, amid a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and threats from Governor Greg Abbott that the city will have to pay back $110M in public safety funds if the ordinance isn't repealed.

The Democrats are starting a big fight with the Houston Police and threatening to create a SANCTUARY CITY 60 miles from my home. HELL NO! pic.twitter.com/BS5i8swHcF — Texas Our Texas (@BonnieDerk1234) April 21, 2026

Incredible.

Democrats welcomed invaders into our country who pound innocents to death with sledgehammers. Is this what our Founders envisioned? Is the cause for which they declared our independence? https://t.co/oNpsyEsAmF — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 20, 2026

"Democrats welcomed invaders into our country who pound innocents to death with sledgehammers. Is this what our Founders envisioned? Is the cause for which they declared our independence?" Miller wrote on X.

Abbott called the ongoing refusal of Houston officials to collaborate on federal immigration "deadly."

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Refusing to collaborate with federal immigration officials is deadly.



Houstonians shouldn’t have to wait until an illegal immigrant roaming their streets kills somebody before he is detained & turned over to ICE.



City Council must choose- vote for their citizens, or the… https://t.co/7pyipioyYr — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 20, 2026

"City Council must choose- vote for their citizens, or the criminals who kill them," Abbott added.

And Democrats do not care.

The victim, Juan Salinas, is also likely an immigrant. Democrats don't care about his safety, either. This has to stop.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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