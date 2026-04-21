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Tipsheet

ICE Confirms an Illegal Immigrant From Venezuela Bludgeoned a Co-Worker to Death in Houston

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 2:45 PM
ICE Confirms an Illegal Immigrant From Venezuela Bludgeoned a Co-Worker to Death in Houston
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Yet another illegal immigrant, one who was released at the border by the Biden administration, has killed someone. This time, in Houston, Josue Chirino — a Venezuelan — was charged with murder for bludgeoning his co-worker to death with a sledgehammer.

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ICE confirmed that Chirino was released by Biden in November 2023.

In a statement, ICE said, "This criminal illegal alien — who never should have been allowed into the country in the first place — is accused of savagely beating a co-worker to death with a sledgehammer and leaving him to die in a house they were renovating together. Our officers are working tirelessly to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system to bring an end to the carnage and unnecessary suffering in this country that’s caused by criminal illegal aliens, and we won’t rest until we’ve accomplished that mission."

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GREG ABBOTT ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

The Houston City Council is also debating an ordinance that outlines how Houston police interact with ICE, amid a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and threats from Governor Greg Abbott that the city will have to pay back $110M in public safety funds if the ordinance isn't repealed.

Incredible.

"Democrats welcomed invaders into our country who pound innocents to death with sledgehammers. Is this what our Founders envisioned? Is the cause for which they declared our independence?" Miller wrote on X.

Abbott called the ongoing refusal of Houston officials to collaborate on federal immigration "deadly."

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"City Council must choose- vote for their citizens, or the criminals who kill them," Abbott added.

And Democrats do not care. 

The victim, Juan Salinas, is also likely an immigrant. Democrats don't care about his safety, either. This has to stop.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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