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60 Minutes Ran a Shameful Report on 'Hate Groups' Helping After Natural Disasters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 04, 2026 12:30 PM
60 Minutes Ran a Shameful Report on 'Hate Groups' Helping After Natural Disasters
Townhall Media

The Left is not coping well with the news that their demand for racism and hate in America far outstrips the supply. We learned last month that the Southern Poverty Law Center, which was indicted for fraud, was funneling money to hate groups to keep them afloat so they could turn around and generate a narrative that white supremacy, Nazism, and other hate groups were still a force to be reckoned with.

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And now "60 Minutes" has decided to keep the narrative alive by highlighting how people and groups they call "white nationalists," "militias," and "conspirasts."

"A surge of tornadoes tore across a large swath of the country in April, carving a path of destruction. Over 200 tornadoes hit over 20 states, mostly clustered in the last couple of weeks, and hurricane season is just around the corner," Stahl said. "Our story tonight is about what happens after these natural disasters. A pattern has emerged in recent years in which militians, conspiracists, and white supremacists show up to hard-hit communities as they did last week in Texas offering help."

"But they have been called 'disaster tourists' who out to sow doubt in government, soften their own image, and gain followers," Stahl said.

They began with Hurricane Helene, a natural disaster during which the Biden administration dropped the ball in helping rural communities. And remember, FEMA was busted discriminating against homes featuring political signage and flags supporting President Trump.

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Related:

60 MINUTES FLORIDA NORTH CAROLINA TEXAS

No groups need to sow doubt in government; government does that itself.

They do not care about the truth or the people.

Nailed it.

Remember, the Left believes charity does not count if it doesn't come from the government.

That's exactly what this is.

It's the perfect amalgamation of the Left's favorite narratives: only government can save you, and White people are evil and racist.

It does not, as someone else pointed out:

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It's an inversion of reality, but that's the point "60 Minutes" is trying to make.

Of course, they wouldn't touch the Southern Poverty Law Center story. That would undermine their narrative.

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