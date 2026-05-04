60 Minutes Ran a Shameful Report on 'Hate Groups' Helping After Natural Disasters

The Left is not coping well with the news that their demand for racism and hate in America far outstrips the supply. We learned last month that the Southern Poverty Law Center, which was indicted for fraud, was funneling money to hate groups to keep them afloat so they could turn around and generate a narrative that white supremacy, Nazism, and other hate groups were still a force to be reckoned with.

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And now "60 Minutes" has decided to keep the narrative alive by highlighting how people and groups they call "white nationalists," "militias," and "conspirasts."

After natural disasters, white nationalists, militias, and conspiracists often arrive, offering help. But they also want to recruit and improve their image. Watch the full 60 Minutes report: https://t.co/ZjckEj3Lt8 pic.twitter.com/C2Gc4hb4k5 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 3, 2026

"A surge of tornadoes tore across a large swath of the country in April, carving a path of destruction. Over 200 tornadoes hit over 20 states, mostly clustered in the last couple of weeks, and hurricane season is just around the corner," Stahl said. "Our story tonight is about what happens after these natural disasters. A pattern has emerged in recent years in which militians, conspiracists, and white supremacists show up to hard-hit communities as they did last week in Texas offering help."

"But they have been called 'disaster tourists' who out to sow doubt in government, soften their own image, and gain followers," Stahl said.

They began with Hurricane Helene, a natural disaster during which the Biden administration dropped the ball in helping rural communities. And remember, FEMA was busted discriminating against homes featuring political signage and flags supporting President Trump.

No groups need to sow doubt in government; government does that itself.

Out of every disgusting, dishonest piece of filth the mainstream media has produced about Hurricane Helene...



This is the worst.



60 Minutes has NEVER done a story on the families FEMA denied.



They NEVER mentioned the Amish, who are STILL in the mountains rebuilding homes 550… pic.twitter.com/OP1galVTFH — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 4, 2026

They do not care about the truth or the people.

“I’m Leslie Stahl, and here’s an explainer written by foreigners about why helping your neighbors is bad if you’re white” — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) May 4, 2026

Nailed it.

Remember, the Left believes charity does not count if it doesn't come from the government.

SPLC funding the KKK story drops



A week later 60 Minutes just happens to run a “hey that white guy helping you while your house was destroyed is probably a fascist” segment



Shameless and transparent https://t.co/j8AH9U6jQW — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 4, 2026

That's exactly what this is.

It's the perfect amalgamation of the Left's favorite narratives: only government can save you, and White people are evil and racist.

Idk if this is making the point that you think it does. https://t.co/C6UUJKaeuO — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 3, 2026

It does not, as someone else pointed out:

“After natural disasters, liberals, coastal elites, and communists often make fun of the rural communities affected, expressing joy at the suffering of victims and making jokes. Believe it or not, but these are the good guys, and the people who step in to help are the bad guys.” https://t.co/KtBOC5YniR — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) May 4, 2026

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It's an inversion of reality, but that's the point "60 Minutes" is trying to make.

Leslie Stahl just did a segment on 60 Minutes about a small white supremacist group that no one has ever heard of with 0 pause to address the fact the Southern Poverty Law Center — what was the ‘premier’ hate watch group—paid the KKK and was just indicted because they lied to… https://t.co/yFZylNVp4A pic.twitter.com/wxdqDZ32BH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 4, 2026

Of course, they wouldn't touch the Southern Poverty Law Center story. That would undermine their narrative.

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