New 'American Options Doctrine' Would Transform US-Israel Relations

On May 27, Indiana Congressman Marlin Stutzman met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a shift in how the U.S and Israel engage going forward. During that meeting, Rep. Stutzman gave Netanyahu a short document proposing to end current military aid policies in favor of an 'American Options Doctrine.'

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That Doctrine would fundamentally shift U.S.-Israel relations from annual debates over military aid and objections from anti-Israel politicians and activists to one that focuses on American interests, including national security, technological leadership, regional stability, supply chain resilience, and economic growth, as well as strengthen Israel's position as a strategic American ally.

In an interview, Rep. Stutzman said Netanyahu was pleased with the proposed House resolution. "I like it," Netanyahu said. "This is the direction I’ve been wanting to go for a long time."

"“We want to stand on our own feet," Netanyahu also said during that May meeting.

The 'American Options Doctrine' is a new policy framework that any U.S. investments, partnerships, and initiatives involving Israel generate "identifiable returns' for the United States, and emphasizes reciprocity, strategic leverage, policy integration, and long-term bipartisan durability." Those identifiable returns include measurable geopolitical, economic, security, technological, or humanitarian benefits.

There are several major components of the Doctrine and they include: enhanced security cooperation and joint missile-defense programs; expanded intelligence sharing and coordination against Iran and other regional threats; a Middle East Prosperity Corridor linking Israel and regional partners as an alternative to China's 'Belt and Road Initiative;' joint research and development initiatives on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, biotechnology, quantum computing, and energy technologies; expansion of President Trump's Abraham Accords and broader regional economic integration; and a review of U.S. participation in international institutions that are viewed as hostile to the U.S. or Israeli interests.

The focus on technology and economic competitiveness is a 'defining feature' of the Doctrine, one that would strengthen America's position in strategic competition with China while creating economic opportunity for U.S. workers and businesses. The Trump administration laid out an AI framework last July, one that the U.S. says is vital to beating China in the global tech race. By expanding cooperation with Israel on technology and economic initiatives, the U.S. is better positioned to win the tech race.

National security is also a big concern, both for Israel and the U.S. In addition to missile-defense systems and intelligence operations, the Doctrine would also expand cybersecurity cooperation and defense manufacturing partnerships. Supporters of the Israel and the Doctrine note that Israel provides valuable intelligence and operational experience that greatly benefit U.S. security interests.

The framework also proposes the creation of a U.S.-Israel Doctrine Commission to evaluate returns on investment, track the effectiveness of programs, and provide annual reports to Congress about the benefits generated from U.S and Israeli cooperation. This provides accountability and oversight to the program that may help allay the fears and objections of any critics.

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Rep. Stutzman spoke with CNN about the 'American Options Doctrine.'

🚨Israel is ready to move away from the US’s $3.8 billion in yearly aid.



My new resolution encourages the adoption of a new way forward for our historic alliance‼️ pic.twitter.com/fzhiz9tUgb — Rep. Marlin Stutzman (@RepStutzman) June 3, 2026

"We had a great meeting," Rep. Stutzman said. "I tell you, the relationship between the United States and Israel is stronger than ever. And this was actually something that came from Prime Minister Netanyahu's conversation with '60 Minutes' a couple of weeks ago, when he said that the next MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] with the United States and Israel, he would like to see us move away from the $3.8 billion annual supplement that we send to Israel."

"We've been calling it aid to trade," Rep. Stutzman continued, "moving from an aid supplement to a trade agreement, to defense agreements, and a real, mature partnership because Israel has grown tremendously. And their abilities and capabilities are incredible."

The U.S.-Israel aid agreement started under the Obama administration in 2016, and promised Israel $38 billion over ten years. That agreement was set to expire in 2028, and Rep. Stutzman is hoping this legislative step is an opening toward a broader doctrine that will redefine U.S.-Israel relations, centered on measurable American interest, technological cooperation, economic development, regional stability, and a long-term partnership that is mutually beneficial to both nations.

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