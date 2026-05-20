Jamie Raskin Continues to Lie About President Trump's Charlottesville Remarks

Today, the GOP House Committee on the Judiciary held another hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and revelations that the group used donations to fund and manufacture hate groups. The SPLC was indicted on 11 counts of various types of fraud for allegedly funneling millions of dollars to members of white supremacist and other hate groups while telling donors they were 'combatting hate.'

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The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate https://t.co/zA2p9ri3Zr — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) May 20, 2026

Instead, the SPLC used the donations to target Christians and conservatives.

The SPLC told donors their money would dismantle violent extremists.



Instead, the Biden-Harris administration partnered with them to target Christians and conservatives.



🎥: @RepBenCline pic.twitter.com/wPs571n2r1 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) May 20, 2026

The SPLC's 'hate map' drove at least one Leftist to target the Family Research Council. In 2013, Floyd Lee Corkins was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a security guard at the Family Research Council offices in D.C. Corkins said he used the SPLC's map to target the organization.

Rep. Jamie Raskin took the opportunity to use the hearing to once again lie about the SPLC and Charlottesville, falsely claiming that President Trump praised 'very fine people on both sides.'

Jamie Raskin is either CLUELESS or LYING:



He's pushing the WIDELY-DEBUNKED Charlottesville Hoax during a hearing exposing the FRAUD of the Southern Poverty Law Center FUNDING those exact extremist groups — who President Trump CONDEMNED.



"Trump could only bring himself to say… pic.twitter.com/f8BaOSz3z4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2026

That's a lie. We all know it's a lie, including Raskin.

Keep throwing lawyers at these clowns until they learn. — Tek Roo 🇺🇸 (@Tek_Roo) May 20, 2026

And vote them out of office.

Oh, he knows. He’s betting on the few idiots left to still believe the hoax. — Kara ☘️🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@KaraBoutU2) May 20, 2026

Many Democrats, and their allies in the media, have repeated and perpetuated this hoax.

Well, it is entirely possible that he is both clueless and lying. — Pickled Tink (@TheresThatAgain) May 20, 2026

This is true.

House Judiciary Hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center



Jamie Raskin: A human slime bucket. pic.twitter.com/i9QTZ3LPbx — EssYouEssWhy (@EssYouEssWhy) May 20, 2026

Harsh, but fair.

Can you believe Jamie Raskin is still perpetuating this hoax! pic.twitter.com/Bdpk8XnHNz — Blondelady2024 (@arva61138) May 20, 2026

Yes, we can. Democrats are just that desperate.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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