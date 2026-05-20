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Tipsheet

Jamie Raskin Continues to Lie About President Trump's Charlottesville Remarks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 2:30 PM
Jamie Raskin Continues to Lie About President Trump's Charlottesville Remarks
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Today, the GOP House Committee on the Judiciary held another hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and revelations that the group used donations to fund and manufacture hate groups. The SPLC was indicted on 11 counts of various types of fraud for allegedly funneling millions of dollars to members of white supremacist and other hate groups while telling donors they were 'combatting hate.'

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Instead, the SPLC used the donations to target Christians and conservatives.

The SPLC's 'hate map' drove at least one Leftist to target the Family Research Council. In 2013, Floyd Lee Corkins was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a security guard at the Family Research Council offices in D.C. Corkins said he used the SPLC's map to target the organization.

Rep. Jamie Raskin took the opportunity to use the hearing to once again lie about the SPLC and Charlottesville, falsely claiming that President Trump praised 'very fine people on both sides.'

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JAMIE RASKIN

That's a lie. We all know it's a lie, including Raskin.

And vote them out of office.

Many Democrats, and their allies in the media, have repeated and perpetuated this hoax.

This is true.

Harsh, but fair.

Yes, we can. Democrats are just that desperate.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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