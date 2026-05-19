Another Wildfire Is Ripping Through Southern California

Another wildfire is threatening Southern California, this time in the Simi Valley outside of Los Angeles. Thousands have been forced to evacuate as forces work to contain the blaze, dubbed the Sandy Fire.

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🚨 JESSE WATTERS: Another massive wildfire is ripping through Southern California… over 800 acres already burnt to a crisp.



Nine months after 16,000 homes were destroyed, L.A.’s reservoirs are still empty and Karen Bass is still prioritizing everything except keeping… pic.twitter.com/O3IyGbHIlf — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 19, 2026

Here's more:

A brush fire broke out Monday in the suburbs of Los Angeles, spreading rapidly and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of residents. Dubbed the Sandy Fire, the blaze broke out late Monday morning in Simi Valley, a city of around 125,000 residents about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Driven by gusts of wind up to 35 mph (56 kmph), the fire reached an area of 1,364 acres (552 hectares) by Monday evening, according to the CalFire firefighting agency.



The fire tore through one home, but no casualties have been reported.

The evacuation orders include parts of the Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks. Neighborhoods in northern Los Angeles were put under evacuation warnings.

A brush fire in the suburbs of Los Angeles is spreading rapidly, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of residentshttps://t.co/bOxKAxMrrP pic.twitter.com/4fxuPG6ooc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 19, 2026

Late yesterday, the blaze grew to more than 700 acres.

Firefighters continue battling the Sandy Fire in Southern California as the blaze grows past 700 acres, prompting evacuation orders in affected areas. pic.twitter.com/8AMzDe0AN6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 19, 2026

Residents of Agoura Hills were urged to evacuate overnight.

#BREAKING: Evacuation warnings have already been issued for parts of L.A. County, with city officials in Agoura Hills urging residents to evacuate now if possible. https://t.co/9g5tD23EWM pic.twitter.com/xJptq975uk — KTLA (@KTLA) May 19, 2026

The Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley was also evacuated yesterday.

🚨 UPDATE: The Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California has been EVACUATED as this brush fire explodes



Almost 200 acres have been burned, and at least one home is on fire.



Pray firefighters get a quick handle on this 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7tAKC6dZtZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

It's scary, and the incompetence of Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom makes it worse.

This is utterly predictable.



And if it’s predictable, it’s preventable.



Our failed leadership is a shameful catastrophe. Pray Newsom’s negligence doesn’t cost even more lives. pic.twitter.com/vbisGl5SIg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2026

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At least 12 people died in the 2025 wildfires.

The blaze reportedly began when some farming equipment hit a rock, causing a spark.

Yes, get ready Agoura, Bell Canyon - Bell Canyon's evac warning just went to evac order.



From what I'm seeing on local forums (I'm from Simi Valley) the blaze started when someone was doing brush clearance and the tractor blade hit a rock, throwing a spark. According to… https://t.co/uWq5iMt8Au — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 19, 2026

"According to witnesses, there was no fire extinguisher on the tractor, even though it's required by law, nor was there a pressurized garden hose," Van Laar wrote.

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