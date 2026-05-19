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Tipsheet

Another Wildfire Is Ripping Through Southern California

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 19, 2026 8:30 AM
Another Wildfire Is Ripping Through Southern California
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Another wildfire is threatening Southern California, this time in the Simi Valley outside of Los Angeles. Thousands have been forced to evacuate as forces work to contain the blaze, dubbed the Sandy Fire.

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Here's more:

A brush fire broke out Monday in the suburbs of Los Angeles, spreading rapidly and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of residents.

Dubbed the Sandy Fire, the blaze broke out late Monday morning in Simi Valley, a city of around 125,000 residents about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Driven by gusts of wind up to 35 mph (56 kmph), the fire reached an area of 1,364 acres (552 hectares) by Monday evening, according to the CalFire firefighting agency.

The fire tore through one home, but no casualties have been reported.

The evacuation orders include parts of the Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks. Neighborhoods in northern Los Angeles were put under evacuation warnings.

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CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Late yesterday, the blaze grew to more than 700 acres.

Residents of Agoura Hills were urged to evacuate overnight.

The Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley was also evacuated yesterday.

It's scary, and the incompetence of Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom makes it worse.

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At least 12 people died in the 2025 wildfires.

The blaze reportedly began when some farming equipment hit a rock, causing a spark.

"According to witnesses, there was no fire extinguisher on the tractor, even though it's required by law, nor was there a pressurized garden hose," Van Laar wrote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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