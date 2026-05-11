After Redistricting Win, Tennessee State Rep. Deborah Moody Needs Protection From the Tolerant Left

As we saw, Democrats in Tennessee didn't cope well with the state legislature redrawing Congressional maps in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on the Voting Rights Act. While Democrats in New England and Virginia have, or tried, to disenfranchise Republican voters without so much as a peep from the so-called "defenders of democracy," they don't like it when maps are redrawn not to be racist.

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So much so that one legislator, Tennessee state Rep. Deborah Moody, was targeted by horrible racial slurs and swarmed by a mob. Moody had to be protected by law enforcement.

(Note: This video contains strong language. Listener discretion is advised.)

The woman being attacked by a mob of demonic leftists in Tennessee is State Rep. Deborah Moody—who had to be protected by seven troopers because she’s white.



Now just imagine if Mrs. Moody were a Black woman & these agitators were hurling racial slurs.



Today’s Democrat Party https://t.co/qUqSSIhFDg pic.twitter.com/kfae8pKzbk — Ben Deeter (@benpdeeter) May 11, 2026

Even questioning a Democrat lawmaker is deemed "racist" and unacceptable, because Democrats scream about that when Republicans question Democrats like Ilhan Omar and her suspect finances.

Will cost Democrats votes in 2026 mid-terms. — ShawnP 67 (@shawnp_67) May 11, 2026

It should. If Democrats win, this becomes the norm.

"Racist m-fer" as she's throwing racist comments around to a White woman saying absolutely nothing. THEY HAVE ZERO SELF AWARENESS. — Donna Patriot Ancestor (@DonnaAncestor) May 11, 2026

That racism is (D)ifferent.

Why are these people so angry? As it stands, it looks like a black woman will win Cohen’s seat in Congress. — Global Nomad (@KRAE_USA) May 11, 2026

As CNN told us, that's not good enough. Because the Left believes all Republicans, even Black Republicans, are inherently racist.

So anyway, this video makes me want to actually disenfranchise these people instead of just taking away their special little privilege districts https://t.co/fp4Noz7iQu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 11, 2026

A fair position to hold.

Just another day of peaceful discourse and celebration by the tolerant left. https://t.co/5M7531uHBV — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) May 11, 2026

So much tolerance and peace.

You can find the same treatment at college campuses all over the US. America doesn’t have a genuine racism problem, but the left does https://t.co/NOcdBetaul — James Klüg (@jamesklug) May 11, 2026

Yes, it does.

The Democrats' answer to losing is to escalate the violence and the threats. They're looking to nuke the Virginia Supreme Court because it upheld Virginia's laws and constitution, and they're planning to do the same nationally if they win.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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