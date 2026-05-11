What Dems Are Considering to Enact Their Failed Gerrymandered VA Map Is Totally Insane
What Dems Are Considering to Enact Their Failed Gerrymandered VA Map Is Totally...
Uh, Kamala, Are You Sure You Want That Report Released?
Uh, Kamala, Are You Sure You Want That Report Released?
Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics
Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics
What This Liberal NYC Woman Said About a Recent Criminal Will Make Your Blood Boil
What This Liberal NYC Woman Said About a Recent Criminal Will Make Your...
VIP
Socialism Is the Ideology of Children
Socialism Is the Ideology of Children
Another Minnesota Non-Profit Is in the Public Eye for Channeling Funds for Luxury Goods
Another Minnesota Non-Profit Is in the Public Eye for Channeling Funds for Luxury...
The Minnesota Lynx Reminded Us Why No One Watches the WNBA
The Minnesota Lynx Reminded Us Why No One Watches the WNBA
Crazed Leftist Sees Nazi Dog Whistle in Nashville Redistricting Map
Crazed Leftist Sees Nazi Dog Whistle in Nashville Redistricting Map
Cole Allen Enters Plea and His Legal Team Makes Move to Remove Top Prosecutors
Cole Allen Enters Plea and His Legal Team Makes Move to Remove Top...
Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Out Dems' for 'Stunning' Plan to Nuke Judicial Branch of Government
Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Out Dems' for 'Stunning' Plan to Nuke Judicial Branch...
Gavin Newsom's Free Diaper Scheme Is Full of It
Gavin Newsom's Free Diaper Scheme Is Full of It
Here's How Much That Closing Chicago Walgreens Has Lost to Criminals
Here's How Much That Closing Chicago Walgreens Has Lost to Criminals
Ted Lieu Promised Dems Will Make Everything More Expensive If They Retake Power
Ted Lieu Promised Dems Will Make Everything More Expensive If They Retake Power
VIP
Trump's Well Deserved Victory Lap
Trump's Well Deserved Victory Lap
Tipsheet

After Redistricting Win, Tennessee State Rep. Deborah Moody Needs Protection From the Tolerant Left

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 10:45 AM
After Redistricting Win, Tennessee State Rep. Deborah Moody Needs Protection From the Tolerant Left
AP Photo/George Walker IV

As we saw, Democrats in Tennessee didn't cope well with the state legislature redrawing Congressional maps in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on the Voting Rights Act. While Democrats in New England and Virginia have, or tried, to disenfranchise Republican voters without so much as a peep from the so-called "defenders of democracy," they don't like it when maps are redrawn not to be racist.

Advertisement

So much so that one legislator, Tennessee state Rep. Deborah Moody, was targeted by horrible racial slurs and swarmed by a mob. Moody had to be protected by law enforcement.

(Note: This video contains strong language. Listener discretion is advised.)

Even questioning a Democrat lawmaker is deemed "racist" and unacceptable, because Democrats scream about that when Republicans question Democrats like Ilhan Omar and her suspect finances.

It should. If Democrats win, this becomes the norm.

That racism is (D)ifferent.

As CNN told us, that's not good enough. Because the Left believes all Republicans, even Black Republicans, are inherently racist.

Recommended

Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING TENNESSEE

A fair position to hold.

So much tolerance and peace.

Yes, it does.

The Democrats' answer to losing is to escalate the violence and the threats. They're looking to nuke the Virginia Supreme Court because it upheld Virginia's laws and constitution, and they're planning to do the same nationally if they win.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
Here's How Much That Closing Chicago Walgreens Has Lost to Criminals Amy Curtis
The Minnesota Lynx Reminded Us Why No One Watches the WNBA Amy Curtis
Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Out Dems' for 'Stunning' Plan to Nuke Judicial Branch of Government Amy Curtis
Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics Matt Vespa
What Dems Are Considering to Enact Their Failed Gerrymandered VA Map Is Totally Insane Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement