Cole Allen Enters Plea and His Legal Team Makes Move to Remove Top Prosecutors

Suspected White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) shooter Cole Allen was back in court today, where he entered a plea of not guilty while his legal team pushes to have Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro from the case.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Cole Allen, accused in the attempted assassination of President Trump, is expected to plead not guilty to charges that could result in a life sentence. pic.twitter.com/K8yAilPpno — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2026

Allen has federal public defenders, and he was formally indicted on four counts related to the WHCD shooting, including an attempt to assassinate the president and gun charges.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Attempted Trump assassin Cole Allen pleads NOT GUILTY in federal court, facing up to life in prison if convicted



He even wants to KICK OFF US Attorney Jeanine Pirro and AG Todd Blanche from the case.



2 gun charges, attempting to assassinate the president, and… pic.twitter.com/OojhbZuz22 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

"A not guilty plea entered by Cole Allen during this arraignment," said reporter David Spunt. "Not surprising, we figured he would do so based on the paperwork that was filed in court over the past couple of weeks."

That push comes because Blanche and Pirro were present at the WHCD.

TODAY: WHCA dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen is set to be arraigned as his legal team moves to challenge the case against the DOJ and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. pic.twitter.com/zIl9NmRjkX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2026

"The rules of ethics calls for recusal on two grounds," said Fox News Legal Analyst Gregg Jarrett. "If they have a personal involvement in the case or if they have a substantial interest in the outcome because of a close connection to what happened. But a potential conflict ... is not necessarily disqualifying if the attorneys can still be fair and impartial. There has to be clear evidence of a conflict to disqualify. Now, it's true that Pirro and Blanche were inside the ballroom, but the shooting occurred outside the room, so they're not really witnesses to anything at all, despite what defense counsel is claiming."

Here's more: