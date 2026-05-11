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Tipsheet

Cole Allen Enters Plea and His Legal Team Makes Move to Remove Top Prosecutors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 9:45 AM
Cole Allen Enters Plea and His Legal Team Makes Move to Remove Top Prosecutors
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Suspected White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) shooter Cole Allen was back in court today, where he entered a plea of not guilty while his legal team pushes to have Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro from the case.

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Allen has federal public defenders, and he was formally indicted on four counts related to the WHCD shooting, including an attempt to assassinate the president and gun charges.

"A not guilty plea entered by Cole Allen during this arraignment," said reporter David Spunt. "Not surprising, we figured he would do so based on the paperwork that was filed in court over the past couple of weeks."

That push comes because Blanche and Pirro were present at the WHCD.

"The rules of ethics calls for recusal on two grounds," said Fox News Legal Analyst Gregg Jarrett. "If they have a personal involvement in the case or if they have a substantial interest in the outcome because of a close connection to what happened. But a potential conflict ... is not necessarily disqualifying if the attorneys can still be fair and impartial. There has to be clear evidence of a conflict to disqualify. Now, it's true that Pirro and Blanche were inside the ballroom, but the shooting occurred outside the room, so they're not really witnesses to anything at all, despite what defense counsel is claiming."

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Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Here's more:

Accused White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter Cole Allen pleaded not guilty at a Monday hearing in DC federal court to charges including attempting to assassinate President Trump.

Allen, 31, is also charged with assault on law enforcement, transporting a firearm across state lines to commit a felony and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Allen’s attorneys have argued that the attack’s occurrence during the annual black-tie gala — which hosted several Trump cabinet officials in addition to the president — should force the recusal of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro from prosecuting their client.

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