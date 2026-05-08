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Tipsheet

The Latest Jobs Report Is More Good News

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 8:55 AM
The Latest Jobs Report Is More Good News
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

April's jobs report just dropped, and it's good news. 115,000 jobs were added, far exceeding predictions of 65,000 jobs. Unemployment remained at 4.3 percent.

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"65,000 expected? Nay, nay, nay! We are much stronger. 115,000 ... and last month, upward revision from 178,000 to 185,000. These are good numbers," reported CNBC.

That means jobs added in the last two months exceed 300,000.

Wages are also up 3.6 percent.

Even The New York Times called the report a "solid reading for the labor market."

"Job creation remained solid in April, as businesses shrugged off uncertainty brought on by the war in Iran and higher gas prices," The New York Times reported. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOBS THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Economist Stephen Moore contributed the growth to President Trump's policies.

"We saw the big, huge number on investment ... maybe the most important economic statistic," Moore said. "That number was off the charts in the first quarter. And why did that happen? In large part because of the Trump tax cut, which allowed businesses to write-off their expenses for capital purchases immediately ... and so a lot of the good news that we're seeing ... we're seeing the economy just plow through that."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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