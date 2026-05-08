The Latest Jobs Report Is More Good News

April's jobs report just dropped, and it's good news. 115,000 jobs were added, far exceeding predictions of 65,000 jobs. Unemployment remained at 4.3 percent.

🚨Under President Trump, the April Jobs Report SMASHES expectations



CNBC: "We are much stronger, 115,000…These are good numbers.” pic.twitter.com/068lWFPVO5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2026

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"65,000 expected? Nay, nay, nay! We are much stronger. 115,000 ... and last month, upward revision from 178,000 to 185,000. These are good numbers," reported CNBC.

BREAKING: The US economy adds 115,000 jobs in April, crushing expectations of 65,000.



The unemployment rate was 4.3%, in-line with expectations of 4.3%.



The US economy has now added +300,000 jobs in 2 months.



Another stronger than expected jobs report despite the Iran War. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 8, 2026

That means jobs added in the last two months exceed 300,000.

All things considered a positive jobs report. Wages also up by 3.6% YoY. https://t.co/9lZ8sA7uvI — David Henkes (@davidhenkes) May 8, 2026

Wages are also up 3.6 percent.

Even The New York Times called the report a "solid reading for the labor market."

Breaking News: The U.S. added 115,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate stayed at 4.3%, a solid reading for the labor market. https://t.co/DIpvjHCjgA — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 8, 2026

"Job creation remained solid in April, as businesses shrugged off uncertainty brought on by the war in Iran and higher gas prices," The New York Times reported.

President Trump beats expectations once again 🔥



FOX BIZ: “We got a much better than expected jobs report for the Month of April, 115,000 jobs." pic.twitter.com/xksk3WXhnW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2026

Economist Stephen Moore contributed the growth to President Trump's policies.

"This is a real tribute to a lot of Trump policies," says economist @StephenMoore on the April jobs report.



"We saw the big, huge number on investment... that number was off the charts in the First Quarter—and why did that happen? In large part, because of the Trump tax cut." pic.twitter.com/p3mgqhfiI7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 8, 2026

"We saw the big, huge number on investment ... maybe the most important economic statistic," Moore said. "That number was off the charts in the first quarter. And why did that happen? In large part because of the Trump tax cut, which allowed businesses to write-off their expenses for capital purchases immediately ... and so a lot of the good news that we're seeing ... we're seeing the economy just plow through that."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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