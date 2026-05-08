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New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 4:30 PM
New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Things in New York City are not good, and getting worse under the Zohran Mamdani administration. Democrats make deliberate choices to lower the quality of life for law-abiding citizens in order to prop up dangerous, violent, and deviant criminals. In one Bronx apartment building, residents are being terrorized by a violent "transgender" person named Anthony Orozco, and the government doesn't seem interested in ending his reign of terror. 

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A cross-dressing “tenant from hell” has terrorized a Bronx apartment building by wildly waving around weapons, masturbating in a hallway and almost causing a catastrophe when he turned on all his gas burners, according to footage and neighbors.

The off-the-rails renter apparently wears an array of wigs when harassing neighbors and hasn’t paid rent in more than a year at the East 214th Street building in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, according to the building management company and apartment residents.

But management can’t give him the boot just yet as building residents live in fear.

“The blonde wig, he messes with me. The pink wig, he messes with the guy on the second floor. The red wig, he messes with the third floor,” tenant Leonia Clemente, 44, told The Post.

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CRIME NEW YORK TRANSGENDER ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Residents were also forced to go without gas service after Orozco turned on his gas stove without lighting the burners.

That'll fix these problems.

Living with this is a choice, and the politicians keep siding with guys like Orozco.

New York's tenant protections shield Orozco and leave dozens of his neighbors living in terror.

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Asylums need to make a comeback.

We don't have to live like this. We can elect politicians who will actually clean this up rather than enabling this behavior. The only way things get better is if we grow a spine and start removing these dangerous people from civilized society.

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