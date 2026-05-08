New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building

Things in New York City are not good, and getting worse under the Zohran Mamdani administration. Democrats make deliberate choices to lower the quality of life for law-abiding citizens in order to prop up dangerous, violent, and deviant criminals. In one Bronx apartment building, residents are being terrorized by a violent "transgender" person named Anthony Orozco, and the government doesn't seem interested in ending his reign of terror.

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NEW: Hatchet-wielding, cross-dressing, m*sterbating, New Yorker caught on camera terrorizing people in a Bronx apartment building.



The thong-wearing freak has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Orozco.



Neighbors say they are terrified to go in the hallways where Orozco will… pic.twitter.com/DOcpx3p77T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2026

Here's more:

A cross-dressing “tenant from hell” has terrorized a Bronx apartment building by wildly waving around weapons, masturbating in a hallway and almost causing a catastrophe when he turned on all his gas burners, according to footage and neighbors. The off-the-rails renter apparently wears an array of wigs when harassing neighbors and hasn’t paid rent in more than a year at the East 214th Street building in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, according to the building management company and apartment residents. But management can’t give him the boot just yet as building residents live in fear. “The blonde wig, he messes with me. The pink wig, he messes with the guy on the second floor. The red wig, he messes with the third floor,” tenant Leonia Clemente, 44, told The Post.

Residents were also forced to go without gas service after Orozco turned on his gas stove without lighting the burners.

Quick! Send in the social worker! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 7, 2026

That'll fix these problems.

The biggest mistake was turning a blind eye to this kind of behavior. Now its an ugly pus filled growth society has to deal with — Cindy (@luvthecountry) May 7, 2026

Living with this is a choice, and the politicians keep siding with guys like Orozco.

He's been caught on camera masturbating in the building's hallways. He threatens his neighbors with axes. A few weeks ago, he opened all the burners on his stove and tried to set the building on fire.



He's still living there and the neighbors are terrified. The landlord can't… https://t.co/xWO5WFxuZg — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) May 7, 2026

New York's tenant protections shield Orozco and leave dozens of his neighbors living in terror.

Asylums were necessary. You can absolutely modernize them with better standards than the original ones, but these types of people cannot function in society and all they do is terrorize everyone else. https://t.co/60tMGVDFHR — Adilaris (@AdilarisGallant) May 7, 2026

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Asylums need to make a comeback.

This is the world the left forces on us. Let them wallow in their own filth. https://t.co/gAwRKJWELq — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) May 8, 2026

We don't have to live like this. We can elect politicians who will actually clean this up rather than enabling this behavior. The only way things get better is if we grow a spine and start removing these dangerous people from civilized society.