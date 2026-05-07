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Elizabeth Warren Once Sang a (D)ifferent Tune About the Fed Cutting Interest Rates

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 10:30 AM
Elizabeth Warren Once Sang a (D)ifferent Tune About the Fed Cutting Interest Rates
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is not the brightest member of Congress, thinks she's figured out President Trump's plan to win the midterms. Gone are the arguments that the President plans to rig the election. Warren thinks President Trump will take over the Fed to rig the economy ahead of the election to carry Republicans across the finish line.

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Right. This is the woman who worked to block the JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger because she "saw right through" that, too. Now Spirit Airlines is no more.

But there was a time when Warren was fine with pressuring the Fed to cut rates before an election. But that was to help get the Bidenomics crippled economy propped up to help Kamala Harris win the election.

"Waited too long," Warren told CNBC. "And the best way that you can show that you waited too long and that you get it and that you are becoming more responsive to where we are on interest rates is actually go ahead and do a nice, big rate cut."

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY ELIZABETH WARREN INFLATION

"Keep in mind that keeping those rates high as he has done, keeping those interest rates so high, actually has contributed to our measure of inflation," Warren added.

Right. Because the massive spending of the Biden administration had nothing to do with it.

But just a year ago, Warren was against President Trump's call to cut interest rates. 

"The infrastructure that keeps this stock market strong and, therefore, part of our economy strong and therefore a big part of the world economy strong is the idea that the big piece move independent of the politics," she said. "That somebody is making his, her, their best decisions economically and independently. We understand that if the New York Stock Exchange, if interest rates in the United States are subject to a President who just wants to wave his magic wand, this doesn't distinguish us, then, from any other two-bit dictatorship around the world."

She really is.

To help them win elections. We see right through it.

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Democrats like to inflict pain on voters to help them win elections.

Clearly she does not.

The person in the White House. That's what changed.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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