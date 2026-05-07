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Tipsheet

Florida Was Just Sued Over It's Maps, but Here's Why Gov. DeSantis Isn't Worried

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 1:30 PM
Florida Was Just Sued Over It's Maps, but Here's Why Gov. DeSantis Isn't Worried
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

This is rich. 

Last week, Florida's legislature passed new Congressional maps and Governor Ron DeSantis signed those new maps into law. This will give Republicans four extra House seats, and comes on the heels of a major Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act and Virginia's unconstitutional redistricting scheme.

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But the Left doesn't like it when the Right plays its gerrymandering games, and Florida was sued over the maps. You'll never guess where the lawyers behind the lawsuit are from.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which was recently indicted for massive fraud because it was funneling money to prop up hate groups.

DeSantis isn't worried about the lawsuit, and even cracked a joke about it.

That's the only way to respond to this joke of a lawsuit.

That's the one.

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Related:

FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING LAWSUIT RON DESANTIS SUPREME COURT

That system should be investigated and dismantled.

Yes, it does.

And this tells us DeSantis is right over the target.

A huge red flag.

Anyone who opposes the SPLC is on the right side of history.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
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