Florida Was Just Sued Over It's Maps, but Here's Why Gov. DeSantis Isn't Worried

This is rich.

Last week, Florida's legislature passed new Congressional maps and Governor Ron DeSantis signed those new maps into law. This will give Republicans four extra House seats, and comes on the heels of a major Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act and Virginia's unconstitutional redistricting scheme.

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But the Left doesn't like it when the Right plays its gerrymandering games, and Florida was sued over the maps. You'll never guess where the lawyers behind the lawsuit are from.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which was recently indicted for massive fraud because it was funneling money to prop up hate groups.

DeSantis isn't worried about the lawsuit, and even cracked a joke about it.

We have been sued on the new congressional map by groups represented by lawyers from…



…the Southern Poverty Law Center.



Glad to see the SPLC is *not* on our side! pic.twitter.com/UTheVWN30Y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 6, 2026

That's the only way to respond to this joke of a lawsuit.

The Southern Poverty Law Center? The Ku Klux Klan funding organization? pic.twitter.com/hA1EQIk2aJ — amish1979 (@amishlife) May 6, 2026

That's the one.

Norm Eisen (who should be in prison) said his comrades would be suing Florida. Norm works with the SPLC and Marc Elias (who should also be in prison). It’s the progressive “democracy” Lawfare operation who sues all red states.



You should investigate the entire lawfare… — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) May 6, 2026

That system should be investigated and dismantled.

That means you’re winning. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2026

Yes, it does.

You have the correct enemies — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) May 6, 2026

And this tells us DeSantis is right over the target.

The SPLC is a big red flag. https://t.co/pVrvZRPfHH — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 6, 2026

A huge red flag.

DeSantis is being sued by the organization that funds white supremacy and hate groups.



Glad he’s on the right side of history. https://t.co/7rnmU6D5QD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 7, 2026

Anyone who opposes the SPLC is on the right side of history.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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