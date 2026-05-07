Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Announces Another Major SNAP Fraud Arrest

Florida does not mess around when it comes to law and order. The state's CFO, Blaise Ingoglia, just announced the arrest of Abbas Rehman, a man who stole almost $3 million in public assistance.

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Now Rehman faces up to 30 years behind bars.

Meet Abbas Rehman.



Rehman is a scumbag who thought it was a good idea to steal over $2.8M in public assistance funds.



He now faces up to 30 years behind bars.



Was it worth it Abbas?



Steal from the taxpayers. Pay the price.



Commit fraud and my investigators WILL find you.… pic.twitter.com/VyT4uHoN8L — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) May 6, 2026

"Abbas Rehman is a scumbag who stole over $2.8 million of taxpayer dollars for committing SNAP fraud," Ingoglia said. "This, as you know, is money that goes to help some of the most needy of people to help them get the nutrition they need. But we also know that this program is ripe with fraud and there are a bunch of people taking advantage of it."

"And, in Mr. Abbas' case, outright stealing from the taxpayers," Ingoglia continued. "Now, Mr. Abbas will face potentially up to 30 years in jail for his crime, and I personally hope he does every bit of 30 years. But please know this. This is not Minnesota, this is Florida. IF you are going to steal from the taxpayers, you can expect to go to prison for a very long time."

That's how government should be.

Add another count for his PPP loan pic.twitter.com/cYdzMe58kn — ultra (@ultrasinsouth) May 6, 2026

Oh, really? That would be interesting, if verified.

I love how Blaise Ingoglia @GovGoneWild fully embraces the alpha male moniker I bestowed upon him.



Great background music.



Tough guy routine rounding up bad guys.



Blaise has got to be Governor of Florida someday after his CFO time is over. https://t.co/VjqYHKvUJt — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) May 6, 2026

This is what leadership looks like.

BREAKING: CFO of Florida Blaise Ingoglia arrested Abbas Rehman who allegedly stole over $2.8M in SNAP benefits



He now faces up to 30 years behind bars



“This is not Minnesota. This is Florida. If you’re going to steal, you can expect to go to prison!” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dMg6ywDwUj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2026

Tim Walz should pay attention.

I hope they start raking back the money in all of these cases. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) May 6, 2026

They'll never recover all of it, but Abbas should lose everything.

Florida fraudsters arrested. 30 years. Accountability.



Minnesota has $9B in fraud.



Walz demoted the architect. Refused to fire her. Called it accountability.



Walz also threatened whistleblowers.



No accountability. Just a cover-up. — Chuck Flint (@ChuckAFlint) May 6, 2026

Spot the (D)ifference.