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Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Announces Another Major SNAP Fraud Arrest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 9:00 AM
Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Announces Another Major SNAP Fraud Arrest
AP Photo/Phil Sears

Florida does not mess around when it comes to law and order. The state's CFO, Blaise Ingoglia, just announced the arrest of Abbas Rehman, a man who stole almost $3 million in public assistance.

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Now Rehman faces up to 30 years behind bars.

"Abbas Rehman is a scumbag who stole over $2.8 million of taxpayer dollars for committing SNAP fraud," Ingoglia said. "This, as you know, is money that goes to help some of the most needy of people to help them get the nutrition they need. But we also know that this program is ripe with fraud and there are a bunch of people taking advantage of it."

"And, in Mr. Abbas' case, outright stealing from the taxpayers," Ingoglia continued. "Now, Mr. Abbas will face potentially up to 30 years in jail for his crime, and I personally hope he does every bit of 30 years. But please know this. This is not Minnesota, this is Florida. IF you are going to steal from the taxpayers, you can expect to go to prison for a very long time."

That's how government should be.

Oh, really? That would be interesting, if verified.

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Related:

CRIME FLORIDA LAW AND ORDER SNAP

This is what leadership looks like.

Tim Walz should pay attention.

They'll never recover all of it, but Abbas should lose everything.

Spot the (D)ifference.

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