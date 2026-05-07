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Brendan Carr Celebrates After Court Overturned Biden Administration's 'Digital Equity' Rules

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 2:15 PM
Brendan Carr Celebrates After Court Overturned Biden Administration's 'Digital Equity' Rules
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

In 2023, Brendan Carr dissented after the Biden FCC adopted "digital equity" rules. At the time, Carr said the rules were nothing more than an "unlawful power grab."

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"The plan amounts to an unlawful power grab that gives the government a roving mandate to micromanage nearly every aspect of how the Internet functions," Carr wrote on X.

Now Carr is celebrating a win as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit struck down those "digital equity" rules.

"Nondiscrimination prevails. I had dissented from the Biden FCC's adoption of these unlawful rules back in 2023. This new decision follows the Supreme Court's decision last week, making clear that intentional discrimination is unlawful," Carr wrote on X.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN SUPREME COURT

In a statement, the FCC noted that the "court's decision finds that the Biden FCC overstepped the limits on its statutory authority by adopting the relevant rule and vacated the regulation."

Bingo.

With the Left, every accusation is a confession.

Whenever the word "equity" is bandied about, it means there is going to be racism the Democrats approve of.

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The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
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