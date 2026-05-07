Brendan Carr Celebrates After Court Overturned Biden Administration's 'Digital Equity' Rules

In 2023, Brendan Carr dissented after the Biden FCC adopted "digital equity" rules. At the time, Carr said the rules were nothing more than an "unlawful power grab."

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Today, the FCC voted in favor of President Biden’s plan for “digital equity.”



I dissented because the plan amounts to an unlawful power grab that gives the government a roving mandate to micromanage nearly every aspect of how the Internet functions.https://t.co/eLuQRb1xld

⬆️ pic.twitter.com/ENZqCDRPVx — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 16, 2023

"The plan amounts to an unlawful power grab that gives the government a roving mandate to micromanage nearly every aspect of how the Internet functions," Carr wrote on X.

Now Carr is celebrating a win as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit struck down those "digital equity" rules.

Another good win!



Today, the Court of Appeals struck down the Biden FCC's "digital equity" rules.



Those regulations would have required broadband providers & others to discriminate on the basis of race, gender, & other protected characteristics.



Nondiscrimination prevails.… https://t.co/pjX0EO7qxc pic.twitter.com/kDgA27UEkp — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 6, 2026

"Nondiscrimination prevails. I had dissented from the Biden FCC's adoption of these unlawful rules back in 2023. This new decision follows the Supreme Court's decision last week, making clear that intentional discrimination is unlawful," Carr wrote on X.

In a statement, the FCC noted that the "court's decision finds that the Biden FCC overstepped the limits on its statutory authority by adopting the relevant rule and vacated the regulation."

"disparate impact" is some weasel words for "let us legally be racist". — Catherine (@CatherineInFL) May 6, 2026

Bingo.

The Trump admin is upholding anti-descrimination laws instead of hiding behind them as cover for real discrimination. And the left is losing their tiny minds over it.

MAGA 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸 Red White and Trump 🇺🇸 (@MindfulFinds) May 6, 2026

With the Left, every accusation is a confession.

"Digital Equity"????????????????????



Biden, i.e. the progressive dingbats running the dementia patient's administration, was the worst president in American history. https://t.co/dwEFqjaBJo — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 7, 2026

Whenever the word "equity" is bandied about, it means there is going to be racism the Democrats approve of.

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