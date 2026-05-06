'One of the Greats of Broadcast History.' President Trump Remembers Ted Turner

We learned this morning that Ted Turner, founder of CNN and a huge name in media, died at the age of 87. Turner had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2018. His death was confirmed by CNN this morning.

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President Trump took to Truth Social to remember Turner.

Here's what the President said:

Ted Turner, one of the Greats of All Time, just died. He founded CNN, sold it, and was personally devastated by the Deal because the new ownership took CNN, his "baby," and destroyed it. It became woke, and everything that he is not all about. Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory. Regardless, however, one of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause!

Turner was active in politics and endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

President Trump remembers Ted Turner, founder of @CNN, who passed away this morning. https://t.co/daPXVxaRrJ — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) May 6, 2026

The two ran in similar circles for years.

President Donald J. Trump on the passing of Ted Turner: pic.twitter.com/OwIwl58CRT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2026

"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” said Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

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