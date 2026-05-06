Guess What's to Blame for the Lack of Diversity in Modeling

The Left, it seems, has a new celebrity they're going to use to push their woke agenda. It started at the Met Gala the other night, when the Associated Press heralded Aaron Rose Philip as the "first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy" to join a major modeling agency. This is some major DEI breakthrough, even though most Americans have never heard of Philip.

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But this is what the Left does, and does pretty well. They pick people who check these intersectional boxes, elevate their status, and then accuse anyone who questions or criticizes that person of being a bigot, racist, etc. It's not accidental by any stretch of the imagination.

For the rest of us, it feels like we're living in an alternate timeline or a really bad episode of 'South Park.'

Aaron Rose Philip blames "whiteness" for a lack of trans + black + disabled models on runways pic.twitter.com/EH1NbWGt4z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2026

"When I first started working, I was an anomaly to the industry," he said. "Arguably in many ways today, really I still am. I think it's time to say the quiet part out loud: the fashion industry is unlikely to book or pay black transfeminine, and/or physically disabled models to do runway, editorial, and/or campaign because of an absence of whiteness."

Okay, that is not the quiet part. The Left has been blaming "whiteness" for many things for years. Modeling agencies pay certain people to be models because they are attractive and look good in clothing. Many Americans do not fit that mold, which has nothing to do with race or bigotry against "black transfeminine" people.

That argument would be like this writer, a 5' 6" woman, arguing the NBA refuses to pay her because of bigotry.

Anyone else feel like they're trapped in an episode of South Park? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 5, 2026

Except "South Park" can be funny.

Also, there are many prominent Black supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, and Iman.

One of the stranger delusions of our age is the demand that fashion’s catwalks mirror every intersectional grievance. Beauty and excellence are not identity checkboxes. Commerce, like nature, is indifferent to ideology. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@CasuallyGreg) May 5, 2026

We are inching ever closer to making "Harrison Bergeron" a reality.

It's all so tiresome — PragerU (@prageru) May 5, 2026

So tiresome.

Yup. Thats it. Whiteness. Nailed it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 5, 2026

Totally nailed it.

Yeah, I’m pretty sure there’s not much of a market for BlackTransWheelChairBoundMentallyIllParapalegics to fly planes down runways either.



And that’s exactly what you’ll demand next if people feed your delusion for the modeling runway. — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) May 5, 2026

The mediocrity is the point.

We have crossed the rubicon https://t.co/CRQl6uyBkp — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) May 5, 2026

Yes, we have.

Based. Maintaining the standards of civilisation since time immemorial. https://t.co/8KQLDJ0OSl — Disparu (@disparutoo) May 5, 2026

Which is why the Left is on a crusade against "whiteness." That's why they say being on time, working hard, and any modicum of civilized behavior is actually racist.

Sure.



Has nothing to do with him NOT BEING ATTRACTIVE or NOT BEING ABLE TO STAND UP AND SHOW THE FITS.



It’s obviously the d**n white people holding him back.



K. https://t.co/6cI5EeQk1v — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) May 6, 2026

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All of this.

Got me.

My goal in life as a white person has been to block black tr@ns disabled models on every runway in the world.



We make mayonnaise sandwiches and drink rosé at my white Person house every Tuesday in our strategy meetings for this cause. https://t.co/1xGpzGe1ZG — 🌷 LIZZIE🌷 (@farmingandJesus) May 5, 2026

Okay, that made us chuckle. All you can do is laugh at the absurdity of it all. As we noted yesterday, we hope this means the DEI nonsense has finally jumped the shark. In the real world, there are just some things people aren't meant to do. This writer will never play in the NBA, and Philip was not a model because that's not a career path conducive to someone with his disabilities. This is not bigotry or discrimination or caused by "whiteness." It's just reality.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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