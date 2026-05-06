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Guess What's to Blame for the Lack of Diversity in Modeling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 06, 2026 12:00 PM
Guess What's to Blame for the Lack of Diversity in Modeling
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The Left, it seems, has a new celebrity they're going to use to push their woke agenda. It started at the Met Gala the other night, when the Associated Press heralded Aaron Rose Philip as the "first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy" to join a major modeling agency. This is some major DEI breakthrough, even though most Americans have never heard of Philip.

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But this is what the Left does, and does pretty well. They pick people who check these intersectional boxes, elevate their status, and then accuse anyone who questions or criticizes that person of being a bigot, racist, etc. It's not accidental by any stretch of the imagination. 

For the rest of us, it feels like we're living in an alternate timeline or a really bad episode of 'South Park.'

"When I first started working, I was an anomaly to the industry," he said. "Arguably in many ways today, really I still am. I think it's time to say the quiet part out loud: the fashion industry is unlikely to book or pay black transfeminine, and/or physically disabled models to do runway, editorial, and/or campaign because of an absence of whiteness."

Okay, that is not the quiet part. The Left has been blaming "whiteness" for many things for years. Modeling agencies pay certain people to be models because they are attractive and look good in clothing. Many Americans do not fit that mold, which has nothing to do with race or bigotry against "black transfeminine" people.

That argument would be like this writer, a 5' 6" woman, arguing the NBA refuses to pay her because of bigotry.

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Related:

ASSOCIATED PRESS BLACK LIVES MATTER TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Except "South Park" can be funny.

Also, there are many prominent Black supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, and Iman.

We are inching ever closer to making "Harrison Bergeron" a reality.

So tiresome.

Totally nailed it.

The mediocrity is the point.

Yes, we have.

Which is why the Left is on a crusade against "whiteness." That's why they say being on time, working hard, and any modicum of civilized behavior is actually racist.

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All of this.

Okay, that made us chuckle. All you can do is laugh at the absurdity of it all. As we noted yesterday, we hope this means the DEI nonsense has finally jumped the shark. In the real world, there are just some things people aren't meant to do. This writer will never play in the NBA, and Philip was not a model because that's not a career path conducive to someone with his disabilities. This is not bigotry or discrimination or caused by "whiteness." It's just reality.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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