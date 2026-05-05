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Tipsheet

Has the Met Gala Officially Jumped the Woke Shark?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 2:15 PM
Has the Met Gala Officially Jumped the Woke Shark?
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

When this post first crossed our timeline, we were certain it had to be a parody. Last night, a bunch of rich, privileged celebrities attended the Met Gala, which has evolved into little more than the Capitol from The Hunger Games. With extravagant, expensive outfits and a healthy dose of Leftist political messages, it shows how out of touch these people are with real America and Americans.

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But this? This takes the cake. It checks every single woke intersectional box that the Democrats love. Aaron Rose Philip — who this writer hadn't heard of until last night — is the "first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy" to join a major modeling agency. He showed up at the Met Gala, where everyone celebrated.

The next Democratic President is going to put him on the Supreme Court, aren't they?

It is not, but it sure sounds like one.

South Park wouldn't even go this far. It would be too ridiculous even for them.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

All of them.

Hopefully, this marks the beginning of the end of this garbage.

Exactly.

The highest of woke scores.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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A 77-Year-Old Was Beaten in Seattle. The Mayor's Response Is Infuriating. Amy Curtis
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