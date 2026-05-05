Has the Met Gala Officially Jumped the Woke Shark?

When this post first crossed our timeline, we were certain it had to be a parody. Last night, a bunch of rich, privileged celebrities attended the Met Gala, which has evolved into little more than the Capitol from The Hunger Games. With extravagant, expensive outfits and a healthy dose of Leftist political messages, it shows how out of touch these people are with real America and Americans.

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But this? This takes the cake. It checks every single woke intersectional box that the Democrats love. Aaron Rose Philip — who this writer hadn't heard of until last night — is the "first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy" to join a major modeling agency. He showed up at the Met Gala, where everyone celebrated.

Aaron Rose Philip, the first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy signed to a major modeling agency, arriving at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/wW66p5p3kp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 5, 2026

The next Democratic President is going to put him on the Supreme Court, aren't they?

This is a Babylon Bee headline — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) May 5, 2026

It is not, but it sure sounds like one.

Ah, if only South Park still did satire. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 5, 2026

South Park wouldn't even go this far. It would be too ridiculous even for them.

The check boxes are getting wild — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 5, 2026

All of them.

They’ve run out of firsts and now they’re just making stuff up. Next year it’ll be the first blind black transgender they/them elf woman with dyslexia and irritable bowel syndrome. 😂 https://t.co/e0P78AEvqk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 5, 2026

Hopefully, this marks the beginning of the end of this garbage.

DEI final boss https://t.co/FgFn4xu38h — Smash JT (@SmashJT) May 5, 2026

Exactly.

Woke High Score https://t.co/8zeXIQhBkg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 5, 2026

The highest of woke scores.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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