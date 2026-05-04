Astronaut Victor Glover Had a Brilliant Answer About Being the First Person of Color to Fly to the Moon

Victor Glover, the pilot of the historic Artemis II mission that went around the moon and back last month, and his colleagues joined CBS on May 1 for a Q&A on the mission. A young girl asked Glover, "How did it feel to be the first person of color to fly to and around the moon?"

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Glover's answer is perfect.

Pilot of Artemis II Victor Glover gave the perfect answer when asked what it felt like to be the first black person to fly around the moon 👏



🎥: CBS Mornings pic.twitter.com/uEnsmxI6XF — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 2, 2026

"Amaya, thank you for the question," Glover said. "And I will tell you one of the things about swinging for the fence and trying to hit a homerun when the game is on the line is, if you think about that, that can add pressure and make you not, you know, go up there and play your best game. And so, I focused a lot on working with this team and trying to be a good teammate, trying to be a good teammate to them and also receive from them their good teamwork. And I think one of the reasons we were as successful as we did is we spent a lot of time thinking about us and not me individually."

"And so I would answer this by maybe just making a visual lesson here that I spent a lot of time thinking of this patch and this patch," Glover said, pointing to the NASA patch on his chest and the American flag patch on his left shoulder, "and not this patch. And now we get to be here and we get to be here and we get to talk about it."

He just crushed the DEI nonsense in a one minute answer. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) May 3, 2026

Yes, he did.

He’s truly a gift to humanity. — Brandon Edwards (@Brandonedwards) May 2, 2026

That he is.

Translation: When you stop focusing on immutable characteristics you can focus on the actual mission — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) May 3, 2026

And the mission was a smashing success that we should all be proud of.

Every thing I have seen from this guy has been utterly superb. https://t.co/5VPMRf97Aa — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 3, 2026

Every single thing. He's an inspiration for us all.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about this patch [NASA] and this patch [American flag], and not this patch [name tag].”



Capt. Victor Glover is a national treasure. 🛰️ https://t.co/dbAJmyGUPE — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 3, 2026

They're all a national treasure.