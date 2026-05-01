On July 1, Indiana Will Start Holding Employers Accountable for Hiring Illegal Aliens

The best approach to helping curb illegal aliens coming to and staying in America is to make it difficult for them to live here. That means ending welfare benefits and stopping employers from hiring and using illegal aliens.

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In Indiana, lawmakers are doing just that. Effective July 1, the state will start targeting employers who hire illegal aliens. Those actions include permanently shutting down the company and revoking licenses.

🚨 Huge. Starting July 1st Indiana will be going after employers who hire illegal aliens.



Businesses can be permanently shut down and have their licenses taken for failure to comply.



Great work by Reps J.D. Prescott and Michelle Davis among others to get this signed into law pic.twitter.com/mi2ENnBg2k — Andrew Ireland (@AndrewIrelandIN) April 29, 2026

"You are not going to hire illegal aliens in the state of Indiana, and if you do it, the Attorney General is going to come after you. We're going to fine you $10,000 per violation, because we are not going to allow employers to undercut Americans with illegal aliens working in this state," Ireland said.

Here's more:

Businesses could face fines for knowingly hiring workers living in the country without legal permission under an Indiana law taking effect soon. That was the message from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita at a Thursday news conference. Enforcement of Senate Enrolled Act 76, called the Fairness Act by Republicans, is set to begin July 1. The law will mark the first time in the state’s history that businesses will be financially penalized for employing workers in the country without legal permission. Rokita said, “We do expect whatever operation you run to have it run fairly, and that means you hire Hoosiers and you at least hire U.S. citizens, and you do not try to exploit cheap labor from people who shouldn’t be here in the first place.”

This is welcome news.

They always should have been held to account. Exploiting illegal workers is a crime. — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) April 30, 2026

Yes, it is.

Do you think self deportations from Indiana will be a consequence? — HoosierChaos (@hoosier_friend) April 29, 2026

Anything that makes illegal aliens self-deport is also fine.

I’ve seen several comments today like “But Andrew, what about all the businesses that rely on illegal workers”



They can pay Americans what they’re worth and follow the law or close their doors.



The days of undercutting American workers are over https://t.co/OymTD7Ykyn — Andrew Ireland (@AndrewIrelandIN) April 30, 2026

This is the way.





Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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