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Tipsheet

Democrats Are Back to Arguing Bathroom Bills and Immigration Enforcement Will Literally Kill People

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 30, 2026 3:30 PM
Democrats Are Back to Arguing Bathroom Bills and Immigration Enforcement Will Literally Kill People
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Democrats don't have much of an argument for the midterms, it seems. They've returned to their tried and true tactic of saying people will die if Republicans pass legislation protecting women's private spaces and Americans from illegal aliens.

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Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37) did just that with her argument that immigration enforcement and a girls' bathroom bill will literally kill people.

"The budget bill will fund the murderous ICE and Border Patrol to the tune of $140 billion without accountability," she said. "And the anti-trans bill will continue to demonize the trans community. These bills are not just dangerous, they could kill people."

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRANSGENDER

Harsh, but fair.

There are some Democrats who think this is true and great.

That tracks.

They are very desperate, it seems. 

Enforcing immigration laws and protecting girls' bathrooms will not result in anyone dying. Democrats know this. We know this. And Democrats know that we know this. Yet they continue to push this inflammatory rhetoric.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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