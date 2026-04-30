Democrats Are Back to Arguing Bathroom Bills and Immigration Enforcement Will Literally Kill People

The Democrats don't have much of an argument for the midterms, it seems. They've returned to their tried and true tactic of saying people will die if Republicans pass legislation protecting women's private spaces and Americans from illegal aliens.

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Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37) did just that with her argument that immigration enforcement and a girls' bathroom bill will literally kill people.

Democrat Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove says if immigration enforcement continues and boys aren't allowed in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms, people will die:



"These bills are not just dangerous, they could kill people.”



🤡 pic.twitter.com/7QufF4lcDc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2026

"The budget bill will fund the murderous ICE and Border Patrol to the tune of $140 billion without accountability," she said. "And the anti-trans bill will continue to demonize the trans community. These bills are not just dangerous, they could kill people."

If you literally die bc you were returned to the country of your birth or bc you are a fetishy man and are no allowed to use unwilling women and girls as sexxual props in your twisted little fantasies then I would suggest you weren't long for this world anyway. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) April 30, 2026

Harsh, but fair.

Who sees and hears someone like this and thinks 'I want to vote for that' ? — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) April 30, 2026

There are some Democrats who think this is true and great.

Where do they get these lunatics?



Oh, California. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) April 30, 2026

That tracks.

The amount of desperation by the Democrats is on overload! https://t.co/jWb6ekwSN0 pic.twitter.com/ZqHyYzKEuv — Grammy Loves Golf (@GrammyLuvsGolf) April 30, 2026

They are very desperate, it seems.

Enforcing immigration laws and protecting girls' bathrooms will not result in anyone dying. Democrats know this. We know this. And Democrats know that we know this. Yet they continue to push this inflammatory rhetoric.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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