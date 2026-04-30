More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the Property Tax Issue

When you pay property taxes, you do so not just on the value of the land but on the value of your home. So what happens when, thanks to the failed leadership of Democrats, your home is burned to ash in wildfires that Democrats did nothing to mitigate? Well, 16 months after the most recent round of L.A. wildfires, California Governor Gavin Newsom is still "clarifying" how property taxes should work.

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Let’s be clear: LA fire survivors who lost their homes shouldn’t have to pay property taxes based on a value of a property that no longer exists.



Today my office urged LA County to offer clarity and assurance for these impacted survivors so that they can continue to defer… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 30, 2026

Gee, that's generous of you.

Newsom wants “clarity” on property taxes?



Try this: $100 million from the Fire Aid concert — promised “directly to victims” — disappeared into 188 nonprofits.



$75 million gone to:



Native American voter outreach

Podcasters

Political advocacy

DEI projects, fungus planting,… — j riley (@JJjrgamer1968) April 30, 2026

We need some clarity on that.

Spencer Pratt has exposed Newscum and Karen Bass with the whole fire situation. This is why he is posting this now! https://t.co/emux9oPOSJ — LA Liberty 🗽🇺🇸 (@Free_LosAngeles) April 30, 2026

That's exactly why Newsom is doing this.

To "offer clarity and assurance." What the hell does that mean? https://t.co/3JYy1tKC6u — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 30, 2026

It means nothing. It's a vacuous statement.

Maybe you could have figured this out a year ago? https://t.co/ePxiG0JxBA — Keegan - Smartest Boy Urbanist™️ (@keegan_tweets) April 30, 2026

Nah. He didn't have time for that.

“Defer”? That is no answer, Governor. Or a bad one. https://t.co/LTunfjGSpd — Jeff Briggs (@regulater9) April 30, 2026

Yeah, that's a very specific choice of words. Note that he didn't say "cancel" or "reduce" the payments. He said "defer," which means a whole bunch of Los Angelenos are going to get hit with a whopper of a property tax bill — to the point where many of them will end up losing their newly rebuilt houses anyway — sometime in the future.

Democrats would never forgive taxes, not even after their failed policies caused your home to burn down.

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