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Tipsheet

More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the Property Tax Issue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 30, 2026 8:00 AM
More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the Property Tax Issue
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

When you pay property taxes, you do so not just on the value of the land but on the value of your home. So what happens when, thanks to the failed leadership of Democrats, your home is burned to ash in wildfires that Democrats did nothing to mitigate? Well, 16 months after the most recent round of L.A. wildfires, California Governor Gavin Newsom is still "clarifying" how property taxes should work.

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Gee, that's generous of you.

We need some clarity on that.

That's exactly why Newsom is doing this.

It means nothing. It's a vacuous statement.

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES TAXES

Nah. He didn't have time for that.

Yeah, that's a very specific choice of words. Note that he didn't say "cancel" or "reduce" the payments. He said "defer," which means a whole bunch of Los Angelenos are going to get hit with a whopper of a property tax bill — to the point where many of them will end up losing their newly rebuilt houses anyway — sometime in the future.

Democrats would never forgive taxes, not even after their failed policies caused your home to burn down.

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