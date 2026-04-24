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Tipsheet

Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 2:30 PM
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Patty Murray made one of the most outrageous claims we've ever heard about her party and ICE. After the Republicans pushed through a resolution to fund ICE and Border Patrol for an additional three years, setting the stage for a reconciliation vote, Democrats were very unhappy.

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Some of them held a press conference, during which Murray had the audacity that she's never heard any Democrat claim to want to defund ICE.

Simply incredible. And not one member of the media will question her on this blatant lie.

She's probably playing a cute, Orwellian semantic game.

"See, they never said they wanted to defund ICE, they just want to abolish it!"

The Internet is forever.

It's the last part.

There are more videos of Democrats calling to defund ICE, too.

Like Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

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Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AYANNA PRESSLEY DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE PATTY MURRAY

And there are social media posts, too, from members of the Squad like AOC

And Ilhan Omar.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley has also called to abolish ICE, writing in a press release, “ICE is a rogue, violent agency that has operated with callous disregard for human life. They have terrorized our communities, kidnapped our neighbors, and killed people on the street with impunity—which is why I voted HELL NO to giving them a single penny."

So while Murray may have selective hearing loss, the rest of us do not. Democrats want to defund and abolish ICE so they can open our borders to a flood of illegal immigrants.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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