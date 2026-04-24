Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE

Democrat Patty Murray made one of the most outrageous claims we've ever heard about her party and ICE. After the Republicans pushed through a resolution to fund ICE and Border Patrol for an additional three years, setting the stage for a reconciliation vote, Democrats were very unhappy.

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Some of them held a press conference, during which Murray had the audacity that she's never heard any Democrat claim to want to defund ICE.

Dem Senator Patty Murray: "I've not heard one Democrat say defund ICE."



Roll the tape. pic.twitter.com/jSzL9dhuco — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 22, 2026

Simply incredible. And not one member of the media will question her on this blatant lie.

Defund? How about abolish ICE? I've got dozens of those clips. Murray is apparently insane. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 22, 2026

She's probably playing a cute, Orwellian semantic game.

"See, they never said they wanted to defund ICE, they just want to abolish it!"

Amazing how quickly a talking point evaporates once the tape rolls. Memory‑holing only works if nobody saved the clips. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 23, 2026

The Internet is forever.

She needs new hearing aids, that or stop lying. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 22, 2026

It's the last part.

There are more videos of Democrats calling to defund ICE, too.

Like Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) saying Democrats aren’t calling to defund ICE has to be one of the most ridiculous examples of gaslighting in history.



Here’s her fellow Democrat member of Congress from Washington, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, calling to defund ICE. pic.twitter.com/uB5iF0ZZN1 https://t.co/Kx99zCd1Ek — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 22, 2026

And there are social media posts, too, from members of the Squad like AOC

🎼 My platform brings all the votes to the yard: 🎶



- Federal Jobs Guarantee

- Medicare for All

- Tuition-free public college

- Reduce prisons by 50%

- Defund ICE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2018

And Ilhan Omar.

Abolish ICE.



There’s no reforming it.



There’s no compromise.



There’s only one way to rein in ICE’s terror campaign. Abolish it. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 2, 2026

Rep. Ayanna Pressley has also called to abolish ICE, writing in a press release, “ICE is a rogue, violent agency that has operated with callous disregard for human life. They have terrorized our communities, kidnapped our neighbors, and killed people on the street with impunity—which is why I voted HELL NO to giving them a single penny."

So while Murray may have selective hearing loss, the rest of us do not. Democrats want to defund and abolish ICE so they can open our borders to a flood of illegal immigrants.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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