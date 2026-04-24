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Teenage Girl Suffers Concussion After Vicious Daylight Attack in NYC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 9:30 AM
Teenage Girl Suffers Concussion After Vicious Daylight Attack in NYC
AP Photo/Joseph B. Frederick

A New York teenage girl is recovering today after she was brutally attacked by a teen boy on the street in broad daylight. The suspect reportedly asked the girl for her phone number. When the girl refused, the suspect grabbed her and body slammed her to the ground before stomping on her head.

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The victim and suspect reportedly went to the same school and the harassment had been happening for a while, according to the victim's mother.

Here's more:

A 15-year-old girl viciously slammed to the ground and stomped on by a teenage boy faced weeks of harassment before the disturbing, caught-on-video attack — which could have killed her, according to her horrified mother.

Mom Lucinda Arroyo told The Post that the 14-year-old bully — who has since been jailed on assault charges — goes to school with her daughter and had long been bugging her for attention, leaving the girl stunned when the harassment turned violent Monday.

“She’s very upset that her whole life has been completely flipped upside down right now,” the devastated mom said in an interview from her East Harlem home on Thursday.

The girl suffered a concussion, a potential brain injury, and other injuries.

The suspect's mother is claiming he's the victim, telling The New York Post that he's a "humble" Christian.

Probably not. We wouldn't be surprised if he was already released from custody.

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Related:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK VIDEO JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

People have died from this, and yes it should be treated as attempted homicide.

Yes, she was.

This is exactly right.

It's very disheartening. We need to stop voting for Democrats who enable these criminals.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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