Teenage Girl Suffers Concussion After Vicious Daylight Attack in NYC

A New York teenage girl is recovering today after she was brutally attacked by a teen boy on the street in broad daylight. The suspect reportedly asked the girl for her phone number. When the girl refused, the suspect grabbed her and body slammed her to the ground before stomping on her head.

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The victim and suspect reportedly went to the same school and the harassment had been happening for a while, according to the victim's mother.

Sickening video shows NYC teen stomp on girl's head- after she refused to give him her number https://t.co/ZrcUeUtl3B pic.twitter.com/Cj8pr1GUoP — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2026

Here's more:

A 15-year-old girl viciously slammed to the ground and stomped on by a teenage boy faced weeks of harassment before the disturbing, caught-on-video attack — which could have killed her, according to her horrified mother. Mom Lucinda Arroyo told The Post that the 14-year-old bully — who has since been jailed on assault charges — goes to school with her daughter and had long been bugging her for attention, leaving the girl stunned when the harassment turned violent Monday. “She’s very upset that her whole life has been completely flipped upside down right now,” the devastated mom said in an interview from her East Harlem home on Thursday.

The girl suffered a concussion, a potential brain injury, and other injuries.

The suspect's mother is claiming he's the victim, telling The New York Post that he's a "humble" Christian.

She’ll get no justice — Eah333 (@Eah3333) April 23, 2026

Probably not. We wouldn't be surprised if he was already released from custody.

This is a clear attempted homicide, it is indisputable. Not only did he knock her to the ground, but he also kicked her in the head. His intentions? To kill her. Any attempt to kick an unconscious person in the head must be regarded as attempted homicide and treated as such.… — MAGA2024 (@Hunter19302) April 23, 2026

People have died from this, and yes it should be treated as attempted homicide.

She was already knocked out when this monster decided to stomp on her head. https://t.co/pL5vScaXRy — The Panda Man (@AilurusNova) April 23, 2026

Yes, she was.

Communist NYC encourages this type of behavior with the way they coddle criminals. I'll be very surprised if she gets any kind of justice. https://t.co/BxZEcULOqW — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) April 23, 2026

This is exactly right.

Letting violent crime slide with no accountability leads to a country has no future. This is disgusting on every level. I so broken hearted for my city https://t.co/lX1cotIUrc — Torn Curtain I Joshua Simone (@Torncurtainorg) April 23, 2026

It's very disheartening. We need to stop voting for Democrats who enable these criminals.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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