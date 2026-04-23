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Tipsheet

Check Out This Wild Hit in the Mariners' Game

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 11:00 AM
Check Out This Wild Hit in the Mariners' Game
AP Photo/John Froschauer

What are the odds? In a recent game between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics, A's batter Carlos Cortes hit a pitch from the Mariners' Logan Gilbert, and that ball went in a place no one expected it to.

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If you missed it, the ball somehow found its way between the buttons of Gilbert's jersey.

Even the announcers didn't know what to say. "That was something that you will not see again," one of them said.

And no, it's not AI.

And no, it didn't qualify as an out or a legal catch under MLB rules. A legal catch has to be done using a hand or glove and has to maintain control of the ball through the completion of the play.

MLB rules state that when a ball goes into a player's uniform, the umpire should call a timeout, and the ball is ruled out of play. Runners are placed in a manner to nullify the action, but no outs are called.

In this game, Cortes was awarded a hit, and the runner on third stayed on base. Gilbert was not injured, but he was checked by trainers. It had to hurt because the ball was traveling at 108 mph.

Others were reminded of the time Randy Johnson obliterated a bird with a pitch.

But we learned that something similar happened back in 1992, when an errant pitch ended up in a batter's jersey and ended a 13-inning game between the Mets and Cardinals.

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Related:

APRIL RYAN EVENING DOCKET MLB SPORTS VIDEO

Wow.

This seems like a contradiction, but MLB rules are MLB rules.

We also saw probably the worst call in recent MLB memory, when umpire C.B. Bucknor said Brewers player Jake Bowers didn't touch first base. He did, and Bucknor wasn't even looking at the play he called an out.

Rough calculations put something like this happening at 1 in 5,000 or so.

The Mariners ended up winning that game 5 to 4.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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