Rep. Jayapal Thinks Cuba's Healthcare System Is 'Remarkable'

Democrats have made no secret that they want single-payer healthcare here in America. What they don't care about, of course, is how disastrous single-payer systems are in other nations with a fraction of our population. In Canada, there are roughly 42 million people; in the U.K., about 70 million; and in Cuba, about 11 million. In the U.S., we have more than 340 million people. All those aforementioned nations have socialized medicine. In the U.K. and Canada, they are plagued by wait times, staffing shortages, and other problems. It takes weeks to see a doctor for a routine appointment and months or years for a test like an MRI or surgical procedure. In Canada, when you get sick, they offer you assisted suicide instead of treatment.

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But in Cuba, the public healthcare system is in a shambles. It's rife with dirty, ill-equipped facilities where patients languish without food, care, or symptom management. But because it's single-payer, Democrats still love it.

Like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who called Cuba's system "remarkable."

REP JAYAPAL: "Cuba has a remarkable public health system." pic.twitter.com/rgrxyu6GOc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2026

"I worked on global health for ten years before coming to Congress," Jayapal said. "So it's an area that I'm very interested in. Cuba has a remarkable public health system. Lowest infant mortality, maternal mortality. Sort of the opposite of the United States."

Of course, that's communist propaganda. Cuba hides infant mortality by classifying early neonatal deaths as late fetal deaths (i.e. miscarriages), deflating the infant mortality rate. The average infant mortality rate is somewhere between 1.04 and 3.03. Cuba's actual rate is 6. According to a study in Health Policy and Planning, "Although Cuban health statistics appear strong, they overstate the achievements because of data manipulation. Moreover, their strength is not derived from the successful delivery of health care but rather from the particular repressive nature of the regime which comes at the expense of other populations."

That’s why people load into rafts and try to get to America they are so tired of winning in Cuba — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) April 22, 2026

Why would they leave such a remarkable country?

Yep. That's why, when Fidel was getting ready to step out of the canoe, he flew in doctors from Spain. — Heitor Lejeune (@HeitorLejeune) April 21, 2026

Cuban officials and gullible Western visitors get to see the "good" part of Cuba's healthcare system. It's all a facade, of course.

Which is why Cubans hand paddle 90 miles on styrofoam to reach Florida. https://t.co/YHX66Zo8nb — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) April 21, 2026

She can't square that circle.

Nearly 1 million Cubans fled to the U.S. from 2021-23, in large part due to the collapsed healthcare system https://t.co/FZcr5qnW4r — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2026

And many of them vote Republican, so Democrats despise them.

Indian congresswoman Pramila Jayapal: “Cuba has a remarkable public health system.”



The remarkable public health system: pic.twitter.com/8CYAtS4zze — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 21, 2026

Everyone is equally broke and abused by the government, which Democrats are okay with.

I mean, it is remarkable…. Worthy of remark. https://t.co/SJNH6u3LkZ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) April 21, 2026

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Yes, there is more than one meaning to the word remarkable, and Cuba's health care system is remarkable. Just not in the way Jayapal thinks.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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