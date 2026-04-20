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Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Blames 'Accounting Error' for Massive Revision of Her Wealth

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 12:15 PM
Ilhan Omar Blames 'Accounting Error' for Massive Revision of Her Wealth
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Back in January, Rep. Ilhan Omar was reportedly the target of a House Oversight Committee investigation into the sudden and exponential increase of her wealth. When she took office, financial disclosure documents showed a negative net worth of $65,000. In January, that grew to between $6 million and $30 million.

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Now Omar is saying that seven- to eight-figure net worth was a "mistake" and her actual wealth is somewhere between $18,000 and $95,000. Seems very odd.

Here's more:

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, facing potential investigations pushed by President Trump and House Republicans, said she isn’t as wealthy as documents she previously submitted to Congress suggest because there were major accounting errors in her filing.

An Omar disclosure filed last year showed she and her husband held assets of between $6 million and $30 million, a massive rise in wealth from her previous annual filing. That jump triggered questions among Republicans eager to scrutinize a critic of the president.

Those are some major "accounting errors." Did her CPA go to the Quality Learing Center?

Sadly, this is probably true. Which is why Omar is doing this so openly and brazenly.

It certainly raises even more red flags.

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Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

Those who have usually end up in prison.

Yes, it is.

We will get no such explanation and she will not resign.

How convenient for her. They were sure adjusted at some level.

There's a vast difference between being worth $95,000 and — even on the low end — $6 million. That would jump off the page to anyone who didn't have a net worth of $6 million.

Yes. She's probably lying, and Congress should look into that and, more importantly, do something about it if she is lying.

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Even Nick Shirley blased Omar for this.

"It's a bit suspicious to have your net worth go up by millions and then just recently say that it's an 'error,'" Shirley said. "I mean, I don't think I've ever put two extra zeros as an error when I file any report. So Ilhan Omar, we know who she is, we know that she's like the queen of the fraud, actually, so Ilhan Omar, no respect to her whatsoever."

Shirley also vowed a video about Omar, too. Which means Democrats in Minnesota and Congress will try to pass more legislation criminalizing his investigative journalism, of course.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar. 

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