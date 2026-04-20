Ilhan Omar Blames 'Accounting Error' for Massive Revision of Her Wealth

Back in January, Rep. Ilhan Omar was reportedly the target of a House Oversight Committee investigation into the sudden and exponential increase of her wealth. When she took office, financial disclosure documents showed a negative net worth of $65,000. In January, that grew to between $6 million and $30 million.

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Now Omar is saying that seven- to eight-figure net worth was a "mistake" and her actual wealth is somewhere between $18,000 and $95,000. Seems very odd.

Rep. Ilhan Omar filed documents with Congress saying her wealth was between $6 million and $30 million. Now she says that was a mistake, and her wealth is actually between $18,000 and $95,000. That's quite a difference. From @WSJ: https://t.co/nSSy3WUrNW — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2026

Here's more:

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, facing potential investigations pushed by President Trump and House Republicans, said she isn’t as wealthy as documents she previously submitted to Congress suggest because there were major accounting errors in her filing. An Omar disclosure filed last year showed she and her husband held assets of between $6 million and $30 million, a massive rise in wealth from her previous annual filing. That jump triggered questions among Republicans eager to scrutinize a critic of the president.

Those are some major "accounting errors." Did her CPA go to the Quality Learing Center?

as usually, nobody will do anything. — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 19, 2026

Sadly, this is probably true. Which is why Omar is doing this so openly and brazenly.

So she went from suspiciously high to suspiciously low. Well that’s super sus either way! — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) April 18, 2026

It certainly raises even more red flags.

Who among us hasn't made a $6 million to $30 million error in estimating our net worth for disclosure documents? https://t.co/wDgy2ZZYDq — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 18, 2026

Those who have usually end up in prison.

This is the kinda blatantly corrupt bulls*** you see in Somalia. https://t.co/QNpNLZ0Vcz — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 18, 2026

Yes, it is.

From $6M–$30M down to $18K–$95K? That's not an 'accounting error'—that's a $30 million miracle. Or felony math.



Either way, Ilhan Omar owes Congress (and the public) a lot more than a revised form. How about a resignation, @Ilhan https://t.co/nHw4LVFJWW — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 19, 2026

We will get no such explanation and she will not resign.

Omar was asked about the $6-30M net worth figures a few days ago:



“It's not a full picture of the numbers in the way that it is presented in the document because we have to do a range."



"I'm pretty sure it'll get, like, adjusted at some level when those ranges are looked at." https://t.co/aCDiSZHCEM pic.twitter.com/KrH6zFOjqQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2026

How convenient for her. They were sure adjusted at some level.

Multimillion dollar difference in her own net worth “didn’t jump off the page” https://t.co/oPSi7TKu1M pic.twitter.com/cHQpbWQZE2 — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) April 18, 2026

There's a vast difference between being worth $95,000 and — even on the low end — $6 million. That would jump off the page to anyone who didn't have a net worth of $6 million.

Yes. She's probably lying, and Congress should look into that and, more importantly, do something about it if she is lying.

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Even Nick Shirley blased Omar for this.

🚨 NOW: Nick Shirley is DIRECTLY calling out Ilhan Omar for her multimillion dollar “accounting error”



"It’s a bit suspicious to have your net worth go up by MILLIONS and then just recently say that it’s an error!”



The IRS should go HARD after Ilhan. pic.twitter.com/JzDrg8sh5D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 19, 2026

"It's a bit suspicious to have your net worth go up by millions and then just recently say that it's an 'error,'" Shirley said. "I mean, I don't think I've ever put two extra zeros as an error when I file any report. So Ilhan Omar, we know who she is, we know that she's like the queen of the fraud, actually, so Ilhan Omar, no respect to her whatsoever."

Shirley also vowed a video about Omar, too. Which means Democrats in Minnesota and Congress will try to pass more legislation criminalizing his investigative journalism, of course.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar.

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