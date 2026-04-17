Wisconsin's Secretary of State Has a Meltdown Over Hail in Her Front Yard

Wisconsin, like other parts of the upper Midwest, was pounded by thunderstorms and tornadoes earlier this week, and there's a threat for more severe weather this afternoon. This is normal for April, when massive temperature swings create an unstable atmosphere. Streets in Milwaukee were flooded, and there were several tornadoes, including an EF3 in Juneau County and an EF2 in Waukesha County.

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Sara Godlewski, Wisconsin's Democrat Secretary of State, blamed the bad weather on climate change.

This is Democrat Secretary of State of Wisconsin Sarah Godlewski



“Republicans say we don't have climate change, but this is golf ball-sized hail in my front yard? This is not normal and we can't keep ignoring our environment”



Ohh my god….. pic.twitter.com/aUf8uPO2LA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 16, 2026

"Republicans say we don't have climate change," Godlewski screams, "but this is golf ball-sized hail in my front yard. This is not normal, and we can't keep ignoring our environment.

LOL, yeah, that's never happened before. What an idiot. — Tech bro Bill L. (@Mstrainer19) April 16, 2026

Godlewski should study up on Wisconsin's history. Because it's happened.

In 1921, hail measuring 5.7 inches in diameter was recorded near Wausau, Wisconsin, in the north-central part of the state. That's roughly the size of a DVD.

On July 15, 1980, a derecho system blew across western Wisconsin with large hail and destructive winds. That storm caused $240 million in damage.

St. Croix County, on the border near Minneapolis, had 4.5-inch hail in June 1988, and that was part of a large cluster of hailstorms. The same happened in 1997 in Lincoln County, in the north-east part of the state, and in 2000 in Monroe County in the southwest part of the state.

And in April 2006, a line of storms from Madison to Milwaukee produced tennis ball to baseball-sized hail.

So this is normal.

FUN FACT: The first use of the term “golf ball sized hail” occurred in the late 19th century, long before the automobile industry, yoga pants and plastic straws were a thing. pic.twitter.com/kiBhS8D2qK — Ben Musing (@DawgGazette) April 16, 2026

We can't blame SUVs for this.

So she has never seen hail before? https://t.co/H2kBH4lHuq — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) April 17, 2026

Apparently not.

@SarahforWI congratulations, you're now an international embarrassment instead of just a Wisconsin one. https://t.co/CwdS8ZnxOm — Wisco_Knight Returns (@Wisco__Knight) April 16, 2026

The yelling hysterically really sells it.

So back in 1999 when my university research supervisor's white Volvo got hit with hail so big that the hood and roof looked like an actual golf ball...what was that about? https://t.co/M2pzVAOs2A — Dr. Matthew Bortolussi (@drmatthewdc) April 16, 2026

Excellent question.

This isn't climate change. This is normal Wisconsin weather.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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