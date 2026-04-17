Duke and DePaul Universities Pull Funding for Students for Justice in Palestine Chapters

The Duke chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) has had its university funding pulled after the group promoted a meeting using abhorrent antisemitic imagery.

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That image portrayed Israel and the U.S. as pigs, and was originally featured in a Black Panther newspaper in the 1970s.

Last night, the Duke University SJP chapter hosted a meeting and used this anti-Semitic flyer to advertise it, depicting “Zionism” as a red-skinned pig holding up a Star of David. The caricature originally appeared in a 1970s Black Panther newspaper.



CC: @StopAntisemites pic.twitter.com/io8ducqVzB — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) March 20, 2026

The condemnation was swift and deserved.

StopAntisemitism strongly condemns Duke’s SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) for using imagery of pigs holding Jewish Stars of David to promote a meeting defaming Zionism.



Attempts to reframe or justify such messaging do not change its nature that anti-Zionism and… https://t.co/3uC7Um45ng pic.twitter.com/319dYHtWUO — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 20, 2026

When the news broke in late March, some people reached out to Duke for comment and got no response.

🚨 Duke University president Vincent E. Price has a yearly compensation package that totals $2.5 million.



Duke received $979 MILLION in federal funding from American taxpayers for the 2025-2026 school year.



The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter on campus promoted… https://t.co/a57uxvZIEF pic.twitter.com/Yv4eUe95GP — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) March 23, 2026

On April 15, Duke not only froze funding for SJP, but it also revoked recognition of the campus chapter.

According to Stop Antisemitism, however, the students responsible for posting the imagery were not repremanded.

Update: Duke has frozen funding & revoked recognition of its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter.



SJP now loses access to university resources and its official status.



The students responsible for the post, however, were not reprimanded. https://t.co/gzG1dzeqss — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 15, 2026

Here's more from The Chronicle:

Duke's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter has been suspended from organizational activity after the Office of Institutional Equity received complaints about an alleged antisemitic Instagram post, setting off a weeks-long dispute between the group and Student Affairs over the authority behind the disciplinary actions. On March 24, Ben Adams, senior associate dean of students for QuadEx, informed SJP leaders that OIE had received complaints regarding a March 13 flyer promoting a SJP general body meeting published on the group's Instagram. According to email correspondence obtained by The Chronicle between SJP leadership and OIE, 10 students had filed complaints. The flyer featured an illustration by artist Emory Douglas originally published in the newspaper The Black Panther in 1970, depicting two pigs — one labeled "U.S. Imperialism" holding the torch of liberty and the other labeled "Zionism" holding the Star of David. In a subsequent email to SJP leadership, Adams wrote that the depiction of the pig holding the Star of David is alleged harassment under the Policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct (PPDHRM). Adams, on behalf of Student Affairs, asked the group to remove the post, which it voluntarily did. Then, Student Affairs restricted SJP’s recognized group status and froze its funding.

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This is a win for Jewish students and Duke and elsewhere.

🚨 My fellow patriots...we have another win.



The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Duke University is now BANNED and stripped of funding.



3 weeks ago, the SJP promoted a meeting using images from a Black Panther newspaper that depicted 'Zionist Jews' as pigs. This… https://t.co/Snxy51q8qc pic.twitter.com/rux8dd61W4 — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) April 15, 2026

It also illustrates that there is still an ongoing problem with antisemitism in American colleges and universities. Smith College was scheduled to hold a vote, at the prompting of its SJP chapter, to divest from Israel. The Trump administration is also suing Harvard over its antisemitism problem.

SJP was also banned from operating on the DePaul University Campus following a rally for "Palestine" during which SJP students reportedly demanded the removal of Jews from Israel, a violent revolution in America, and made threats to Jewish DePaul students.

🚨 UPDATE FROM DEPAUL UNIVERSITY:



Due to relentless exposure and humiliation from American patriots on X, the Students for Justice in Palestine are now BANNED from operating on campus.



Last week, the SJP screamed their brains out during a campus rally for “Palestine,” calling… pic.twitter.com/BiEivn2PBG — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) April 15, 2026

But it's not limited to institutions of higher learning, either. In Massachusetts, the Concord-Carlisle School District just entered into a federal agreement to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment at the hands of their peers. This follows a string of antisemitic incidents in the district's high school and middle school from 2023 to 2025, which included the drawing of swastikas and the use of the word "Jew" as a derogatory slur.

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In the two and a half years since the Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel, antisemitism has been on the rise in the U.S., especially on college and university campuses. While the Trump administration has made efforts to hold these institutions accountable, more work is needed to end the scourge.

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