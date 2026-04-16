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Tipsheet

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Wife Dead in Murder-Suicide

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 16, 2026 9:32 AM
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Wife Dead in Murder-Suicide
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Justin Fairfax, a Democrat who served as Virginia's 41st Lieutenant Governor under Ralph Northam, and his wife, Cerina, have died in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. This comes as the couple was going through a contentious divorce, according to authorities.

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Police were called to the Annandale home of Fairfax earlier this morning.

Here's more from Fox 5 DC:

Authorities say former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself inside the couple’s Annandale home.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers were called shortly after midnight to the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive, where they found both adults dead inside the residence.

Davis said the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute connected to the couple’s ongoing divorce.

The couple’s two children were inside the home at the time but were not harmed.

According to Davis, Fairfax shot his wife several times, then went to another part of the house and killed himself with the same weapon.

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Fairfax ran for Governor in 2022, but his campaign was plagued by multiple scandals, including accusations of sexual assault.

The couple's children are teenagers.

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It sounds like the couple's son made the call to 911.

A gun was recovered from the home.

According to a police news conference, authorities had responded to the house in January, when Fairfax called and said his wife had assaulted him. Cameras installed by Cerina Fairfax showed the assault didn't take place.

Law enforcement said paperwork related to the ongoing divorce proceedings had been served yesterday, and they believe that's what prompted the murder-suicide.

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