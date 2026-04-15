A U.K. Headteacher Warned People About the Southport Terrorist, Guess Why She Was Silenced

Acorns School headteacher Joanne Hudson knew there was something wrong with Axel Rudakubana, who was referred to the school after being expelled from mainstream schools for bringing a knife to class.

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Hudson told a public inquiry that she knew Rudakubana was "very high risk" and "devoid of any remorse" from his first day.

Despite these concerns and Rudakubana's past history of bringing knives to school, Hudson's warnings were dismissed as "racially stereotyping" Rudakubana as simply a "black boy with a knife."

That accusation of racial profiling silenced Hudson.

Rudakubana would later carry out a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, where he murdered three young girls.

UK Principal who tried to raise concerns about a black student who brought knives to school and went on to murder three kids says she was shut down and accused of racial stereotyping https://t.co/55Mo4dmLvz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2026

Here's more:

Inquiry chairman Sir Adrian Fulford concluded that it was 'unwise' for [children's mental health worker Samantha] Steed 'to raise issues of racial stereotyping'. While there was no suggestion she made a 'direct accusation of racial stereotyping against Mrs Hodson, the fact that such a contentious topic was raised nevertheless served to 'close down' Mrs Hodson,' Sir Adrian wrote. He added that 'Mrs Hodson was raising a valid point about the need for a risk assessment', and this was 'another example of insufficient emphasis being placed on the risks that child may present to others.' The inquiry into the 2024 murders concluded yesterday that it was the 'catastrophic' failures of Rudakubana's parents and other agencies which meant that chances to prevent the attack were missed. Sir Adrian said if his parents had done 'what they morally ought to have' and reported his suspicious behaviour, he would not have been free on the day of the attack.

As always, there are people in the West who believe that racism is a worse crime than stabbing girls to death.

Did she say all black kids, or this one kid who happened to be black? — JustTony 🚷🐍 (@ClayMich01) April 14, 2026

She said the one kid who happened to be black and had a knife.

https://t.co/GkXGcIkD66

This was in parliament the other day — lefty (@lefty7788) April 14, 2026

Incredible.

The inquiry also said Rudakubana's parents, who came from Rwanda, were to blame.

Please read and retweet my thread about his parents culpability 🧵 👇https://t.co/6mcBzYYiQI — Donna-Louise 🦁 The Cage & the Voice 🇬🇧 (@NoLongerTheFuzz) April 14, 2026

Here are some of the things they reportedly knew about and failed to address.

His parents knew he had RICIN in his bedroom.

A biological toxin. 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide. Al quad-a manual.

They knew about the knives. The machete they PERSONALLY signed for. Bows and arrows.

A small arsenal.

IN. THEIR. HOUSE.

And they reported NONE of it. ❌ — Donna-Louise 🦁 The Cage & the Voice 🇬🇧 (@NoLongerTheFuzz) April 13, 2026

A week before Southport he tried to leave the house to attack his old school.

His dad stopped him. ✋

Good.

Then did absolutely F*** ALL else.

Didn’t call the police.

Didn’t tell a single agency.

Just texted his wife:

“Our child needs to be protected.”

Not THOSE children. His. 🤬 — Donna-Louise 🦁 The Cage & the Voice 🇬🇧 (@NoLongerTheFuzz) April 13, 2026

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The day of the attack they watched him leave.

SAME outfit as the week before.

SAME weapon.

SAME direction.

They saw the empty knife packaging on the way out.

AND THEY DID NOTHING.

Nothing. 😶 — Donna-Louise 🦁 The Cage & the Voice 🇬🇧 (@NoLongerTheFuzz) April 13, 2026

And the system silenced the one person who was sounding the alarm.

They're called 'stereotypes' for a reason. Same thing goes for 'profiling'. — Buster Nutsmash (@BusterNutsmash) April 14, 2026

It's not racism. It's pattern-recognition.

When will the UK start prioritizing British girls over “anti-racism”? — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) April 14, 2026

Never.

“The inquiry at Liverpool Town Hall heard that the killer's autism had been used as an excuse for his past behaviour while a 'merry-go-round' of referrals and assessments meant no agency understood how dangerous the teenager was.” Wake up this is happening in the U.S. as well! https://t.co/KhgiRff93w — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) April 15, 2026

Yes, it is. We've seen it in the countless stories of violent criminals with dozens of prior arrests. Like Abdul Jalloh in Virginia, who police knew would eventually kill someone — they even emailed Fairfax County prosecutors warning them — or Courtney Boose in Indiana, who had 99 prior arrests before attempting to murder a man at a gas station. In North Carolina, Decarlos Brown, Jr. stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death on Charlotte's light rail system; he'd been arrested more than a dozen times prior to that.

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