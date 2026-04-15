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Tipsheet

A U.K. Headteacher Warned People About the Southport Terrorist, Guess Why She Was Silenced

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 15, 2026 8:00 AM
A U.K. Headteacher Warned People About the Southport Terrorist, Guess Why She Was Silenced
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Acorns School headteacher Joanne Hudson knew there was something wrong with Axel Rudakubana, who was referred to the school after being expelled from mainstream schools for bringing a knife to class.

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Hudson told a public inquiry that she knew Rudakubana was "very high risk" and "devoid of any remorse" from his first day.

Despite these concerns and Rudakubana's past history of bringing knives to school, Hudson's warnings were dismissed as "racially stereotyping" Rudakubana as simply a "black boy with a knife."

That accusation of racial profiling silenced Hudson.

Rudakubana would later carry out a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, where he murdered three young girls.

Here's more:

Inquiry chairman Sir Adrian Fulford concluded that it was 'unwise' for [children's mental health worker Samantha] Steed 'to raise issues of racial stereotyping'.

While there was no suggestion she made a 'direct accusation of racial stereotyping against Mrs Hodson, the fact that such a contentious topic was raised nevertheless served to 'close down' Mrs Hodson,' Sir Adrian wrote.

He added that 'Mrs Hodson was raising a valid point about the need for a risk assessment', and this was 'another example of insufficient emphasis being placed on the risks that child may present to others.'

The inquiry into the 2024 murders concluded yesterday that it was the 'catastrophic' failures of Rudakubana's parents and other agencies which meant that chances to prevent the attack were missed. 

Sir Adrian said if his parents had done 'what they morally ought to have' and reported his suspicious behaviour, he would not have been free on the day of the attack.

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Related:

CRIME EDUCATION MENTAL HEALTH TAYLOR SWIFT UNITED KINGDOM

As always, there are people in the West who believe that racism is a worse crime than stabbing girls to death.

She said the one kid who happened to be black and had a knife.

Incredible.

The inquiry also said Rudakubana's parents, who came from Rwanda, were to blame.

Here are some of the things they reportedly knew about and failed to address.

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And the system silenced the one person who was sounding the alarm.

It's not racism. It's pattern-recognition.

Never.

Yes, it is. We've seen it in the countless stories of violent criminals with dozens of prior arrests. Like Abdul Jalloh in Virginia, who police knew would eventually kill someone — they even emailed Fairfax County prosecutors warning them — or Courtney Boose in Indiana, who had 99 prior arrests before attempting to murder a man at a gas station. In North Carolina, Decarlos Brown, Jr. stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death on Charlotte's light rail system; he'd been arrested more than a dozen times prior to that.

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