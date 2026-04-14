Tom Tiffany Blew the Whistle on Tony Evers' Soft-on-Crime Executive Order That Puts Wisconsin in Danger

It sure seems like Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who is not seeking reelection, is determined to turn the Dairy State into the Midwest version of California before he leaves office early next year. Evers just issued an executive order that would allow a Commutation Advisory Board to seek early release of violent, dangerous criminals.

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This includes criminals serving life sentences. They are now eligible for release after just 20 years and include offenses such as sexual assault, physical abuse of a child, sexual exploitation/trafficking of a child, incest, and soliciting a child for prostitution.

🧵INSANITY: Under @GovEvers’ new executive order, a Commutation Advisory Board will seek EARLY RELEASE for murderers and those serving life in prison.



-Criminals with life sentences could be released in 20 years.

-Violent crimes, including murder, are eligible for early release. pic.twitter.com/jwsEsvubbp — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 13, 2026

Murderers would also be eligible for early release.

In 1994, Milwaukee Police Officer William Robertson was gunned down by Curtis Walker, who ambushed Robertson and shot him with a high-powered rifle as Robertson drove past in a police van. Robertson left behind a wife who was pregnant with twins.

Walker was sentenced to prison until 2071.

Under Evers' new executive order, Walker can now be released.

Does everyone remember how gut-wrenchingly awful the ass*ssination of Milwaukee Police Officer William Robertson was?



The killer, Curtis Walker, decided he wanted to k*ll a police officer due to a rap song, authorities said, and ambushed Robertson from a street corner with a… pic.twitter.com/89szjk4yj2 — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) April 14, 2026

But Evers has already been releasing violent criminals into our communities. This includes more than 300 murderers or attempted murderers and more than 40 child rapists.

🧵Here’s a thread on some of the convicted criminals @GovEvers’ and @TheOtherMandela’s Parole Commission released early:



-More than 300 murderers or attempted murderers

-Over 44 child rapists



Now the Democrats’ new “Commutation Advisory Board” wants to release even more. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 14, 2026

Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running to replace Evers as Governor, outlined some of these monsters.

This includes Randolph Whiting, who raped a Green Bay woman named Margaret Anderson before murdering her and throwing her body in a manure pit. He was released by Evers' Parole Commission in 2020, and he's already back in custody.

A biker sentenced to life for raping a Green Bay woman, slitting her throat, and dumping her in a manure pit was released in 2020 by Evers’ and Barnes’ Parole Commission.



The victim’s niece and murderer’s ex-wife opposed his release. Randolph Whiting was already back in jail. pic.twitter.com/4qrdErhCQG — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 14, 2026

His crime was called the "most brutal murder in Green Bay history."

Terrance Shaw raped, strangled, and murdered La Crosse mother of two Susan Erickson.

He was released in 2021.

A man sentenced to life plus 20 years for tying up, strangling, raping, and repeatedly stabbing a 29-year-old mother of two was released early.



Evers’ and Barnes’ Parole Commission released Terrance Shaw in 2021.https://t.co/jmJE5tU4cy — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 14, 2026

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In 2019, Evers released Wilson Brook, who killed Burlington Police Sergeant Anthony Eilers in 1962. Brook shot Eilers five times and then tried to push his body and patrol car off a cliff.

Neither the Burlington Police nor Eilers' son were notified of his release.

A man who shot a Burlington police officer five times and tried to push his squad car and body off a cliff was released early by Evers’ and Barnes’ Parole Commission in 2019.



The victim’s son and Burlington Police weren’t notified of his release.https://t.co/NHGkOtN6OL — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 14, 2026

In 1986, John Ekornaas and Steven Kinney were murdered at a Pleasant Prairie gas station. Their killer, Spriggie Hensley, was handed two life sentences plus ten years for the crime. Ekornaas and Kinney were killed over drug money, and Ekornaas' body was set on fire while he was still breathing.

Ekornaas' sister, Danielle, who was 12 at the time of the murder, learned about Hensley's release on social media.

More recently, @GovEvers’ and @saraforwi’s Parole Commission released a violent criminal serving back-to-back life sentences plus 10 years for double murder.



The victim’s sister learned of the killer’s release through social media. pic.twitter.com/Ky56fvia6T — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 14, 2026

The two frontrunner Democrats in the governor's race, Francesca Hong and Mandela Barnes (who was also Evers' Lt. Governor) hae both vowed to cut Wisconsin's prison population in half.

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Gov. Evers has already issued 2,000 pardons, and @FrancescaHongWI and @TheOtherMandela have said they will cut the prison population in half.



This new Commutation Advisory Board will mean more early releases and less justice for victims.https://t.co/XhG4dMDR6T — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 13, 2026

Tiffany is vowing not to let this happen if he wins the election.

As governor, I will not allow this to stand. We will keep our streets safe, hold criminals accountable, and protect victims and their families.@GovEvers is set to start releasing criminals under commutation as early as June 2026. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 13, 2026

Wisconsin voters deserve safe streets and safe communities. The Democrats do not want to give us either, and instead are enacting policies that let violent, dangerous criminals free from prison and put our communities at risk.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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