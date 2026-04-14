Tom Tiffany Blew the Whistle on Tony Evers' Soft-on-Crime Executive Order That Puts Wisconsin in Danger

New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
You'll Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out What New York Democrats Want to Ban Next
You'll Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out What New York Democrats Want...
This Is What Marjorie Taylor Greene Said When Asked Whether Trump Should Be Impeached
This Is What Marjorie Taylor Greene Said When Asked Whether Trump Should Be...
Podcaster Gives Hasan Piker an Out on His Radical Views, and Piker Doubles Down Instead
Podcaster Gives Hasan Piker an Out on His Radical Views, and Piker Doubles...
Here's How the Biden Administration Weaponized the FACE Act Against Pro-Life Americans
Here's How the Biden Administration Weaponized the FACE Act Against Pro-Life Americans
Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It
Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her...
'We're Not Walking Away From This Fight.' Two of Swalwell Accusers Speak Out, and Here's What They Said
'We're Not Walking Away From This Fight.' Two of Swalwell Accusers Speak Out,...
VIP
Spanberger Kicks Can Down the Road on Gun Bills
Spanberger Kicks Can Down the Road on Gun Bills
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigration
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigrati...
With The Strait of Hormuz Closed, Europe's Plan is to Simply Not Use Energy
With The Strait of Hormuz Closed, Europe's Plan is to Simply Not Use...
Marco Rubio to Head Peace Talks Between Israel and Lebanon
Marco Rubio to Head Peace Talks Between Israel and Lebanon
JD Vance Says He Backs Trump's Iran Strategy '100 Percent'
JD Vance Says He Backs Trump's Iran Strategy '100 Percent'
Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran
Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran
Prediction Market Madness Heightens Americans’ Concerns
Prediction Market Madness Heightens Americans’ Concerns
Tipsheet

Tom Tiffany Blew the Whistle on Tony Evers' Soft-on-Crime Executive Order That Puts Wisconsin in Danger

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 14, 2026 1:15 PM
Tom Tiffany Blew the Whistle on Tony Evers' Soft-on-Crime Executive Order That Puts Wisconsin in Danger
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

It sure seems like Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who is not seeking reelection, is determined to turn the Dairy State into the Midwest version of California before he leaves office early next year. Evers just issued an executive order that would allow a Commutation Advisory Board to seek early release of violent, dangerous criminals.

Advertisement

This includes criminals serving life sentences. They are now eligible for release after just 20 years and include offenses such as sexual assault, physical abuse of a child, sexual exploitation/trafficking of a child, incest, and soliciting a child for prostitution.

Murderers would also be eligible for early release.

In 1994, Milwaukee Police Officer William Robertson was gunned down by Curtis Walker, who ambushed Robertson and shot him with a high-powered rifle as Robertson drove past in a police van. Robertson left behind a wife who was pregnant with twins.

Walker was sentenced to prison until 2071.

Under Evers' new executive order, Walker can now be released.

But Evers has already been releasing violent criminals into our communities. This includes more than 300 murderers or attempted murderers and more than 40 child rapists.

Recommended

Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running to replace Evers as Governor, outlined some of these monsters.

This includes Randolph Whiting, who raped a Green Bay woman named Margaret Anderson before murdering her and throwing her body in a manure pit. He was released by Evers' Parole Commission in 2020, and he's already back in custody.

His crime was called the "most brutal murder in Green Bay history."

Terrance Shaw raped, strangled, and murdered La Crosse mother of two Susan Erickson.

He was released in 2021.

Advertisement

In 2019, Evers released Wilson Brook, who killed Burlington Police Sergeant Anthony Eilers in 1962. Brook shot Eilers five times and then tried to push his body and patrol car off a cliff.

Neither the Burlington Police nor Eilers' son were notified of his release.

In 1986, John Ekornaas and Steven Kinney were murdered at a Pleasant Prairie gas station. Their killer, Spriggie Hensley, was handed two life sentences plus ten years for the crime. Ekornaas and Kinney were killed over drug money, and Ekornaas' body was set on fire while he was still breathing.

Ekornaas' sister, Danielle, who was 12 at the time of the murder, learned about Hensley's release on social media.

The two frontrunner Democrats in the governor's race, Francesca Hong and Mandela Barnes (who was also Evers' Lt. Governor) hae both vowed to cut Wisconsin's prison population in half.

Advertisement

Tiffany is vowing not to let this happen if he wins the election.

Wisconsin voters deserve safe streets and safe communities. The Democrats do not want to give us either, and instead are enacting policies that let violent, dangerous criminals free from prison and put our communities at risk.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018 Jeff Charles
You'll Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out What New York Democrats Want to Ban Next Jeff Charles
It’s Hard Not to Laugh at the Downfall of Eric Swalwell Derek Hunter
Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran Dmitri Bolt
After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
Advertisement