New Jersey's Democratic Congressional Nominee Was Spotted Wearing an Interesting Shirt

Analilia Mejia, the Democratic nominee in New Jersey's 11th Congressional district, was seen at her campaign headquarters wearing a very distinct sweatshirt depicting the Statue of Liberty in handcuffs.

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What does self-described socialist Mejia do at campaign HQ? Apparently wear clothing depicting the arrest of the Statue of Liberty. Our nation's symbols of freedom can't be represented like this in Congress. Share before Election Day, 4/16 - so voter's choose @HathawayForNJ11 pic.twitter.com/6EjkDK2q5p — Nikki L (@NikkiLRules) April 14, 2026

Mejia is running to fill the seat left empty when Rep. Mikie Sherrill became Governor, and the election is on April 16.

The shirt is politically charged, with people interpreting it as either a statement on the Trump administration's immigration enforcement or a commentary on how Democrats really view freedom and liberty.

Statue of Liberty in handcuffs tells the whole story. The left loves freedom as a slogan, then cuffs it the second power is on the table. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) April 14, 2026

They also use the poem on the Statue of Liberty as basis for our immigration law instead of our actual immigration laws.

Symbol of freedom in handcuffs? That's not a fashion statement, it's their honest platform open borders, zero enforcement. The Statue was never meant to be a welcome mat for lawlessness — Cindy (@Cindy1jh) April 14, 2026

It was not. A poem is not a public policy.

France made that statue as a gift. It never meant the whole d**n planet can Invade our nation... — MAGAMUS PRIME (@magamuss) April 14, 2026

Correct.

Lord, have mercy. Why do these people who hate America run for office? And who the hell votes for them? https://t.co/xcBy0JPRSR — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) April 14, 2026

They run for office to change America.

Good luck New Jersey 🙄 https://t.co/X3K0epxqlr — Purple Stargate (@ErinTheOG1) April 14, 2026

It's not just New Jersey that will be impacted by her election win.

And it looks like she's going to win, with polling placing her well ahead in the race.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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