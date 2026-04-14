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Tipsheet

New Jersey's Democratic Congressional Nominee Was Spotted Wearing an Interesting Shirt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 14, 2026 7:30 AM
New Jersey's Democratic Congressional Nominee Was Spotted Wearing an Interesting Shirt
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Analilia Mejia, the Democratic nominee in New Jersey's 11th Congressional district, was seen at her campaign headquarters wearing a very distinct sweatshirt depicting the Statue of Liberty in handcuffs.

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Mejia is running to fill the seat left empty when Rep. Mikie Sherrill became Governor, and the election is on April 16.

The shirt is politically charged, with people interpreting it as either a statement on the Trump administration's immigration enforcement or a commentary on how Democrats really view freedom and liberty.

They also use the poem on the Statue of Liberty as basis for our immigration law instead of our actual immigration laws.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW JERSEY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

It was not. A poem is not a public policy.

Correct.

They run for office to change America.

It's not just New Jersey that will be impacted by her election win.

And it looks like she's going to win, with polling placing her well ahead in the race.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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